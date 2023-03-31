Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Marian Chouinard in memory of Stephen Lee and Curtiss Deckert; Jim and Pat Skillestad in memory of Gordon Schiff; Janette Legato in memory of Stephen Lee; Irene Riedlinger in memory of Dorothy Wieland; Scott and Marilyn Harkins in memory of Dorothy Wieland; Dane and Deann Silvernale in memory of Virginia Tennant.

Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Lilola Hunemuller, Diane Nelson, Mona Brant, Sharon Kutzler and Roger Seward.