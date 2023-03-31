Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Marian Chouinard in memory of Stephen Lee and Curtiss Deckert; Jim and Pat Skillestad in memory of Gordon Schiff; Janette Legato in memory of Stephen Lee; Irene Riedlinger in memory of Dorothy Wieland; Scott and Marilyn Harkins in memory of Dorothy Wieland; Dane and Deann Silvernale in memory of Virginia Tennant.
Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Lilola Hunemuller, Diane Nelson, Mona Brant, Sharon Kutzler and Roger Seward.
Part 2 of our Salt Dough workshop series will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10a.m.-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: pinochle – Lillian Patterson; Bridge – Irene Riedlinger.
Congratulations to the following winners of the pinochle tournament held on Thursday, March 30: 1st place, Marian Chouinard and Irene Riedlinger; 2nd place, Brian Vetter and Kent Wangsness; 3rd place, Nancy Schipman and Tom Buller.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. blood pressure checks 10 -11a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and Workshop Part 2 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday – Pinochle; Friday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week's menu: Monday – breaded chicken fillet sandwich; Tuesday – cabbage roll casserole; Wednesday – hot dog; Thursday – BBQ pulled pork over rice; Friday – goulash.