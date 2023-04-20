Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Anne Freistone in Memory of Darleen Meidinger and George Mitchell; Frankie Paslay in memory of Dorothy Wieland.
We invite you to join us for a Mid-Rivers Streaming 101 presentation and lunch on Monday, April 24 at 12 p.m. Those attending lunch will need to RSVP by 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24 as seating is limited for this event. Please call 406-377-3791 to make your lunch reservation.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held on April 13: Pinochle- Mike Hilger. The following were winners for the activities held this week: pinochle – Kent Wangsness; pinochle – James Knoll.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., and Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise at 9 a.m.and BINGO at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday – Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m.; Friday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center The Day Before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week's menu: Monday – country fried steak; Tuesday – chicken alfredo; Wednesday – hamburger mac and cheese soup; Thursday – baked ham; Friday – baked fish.