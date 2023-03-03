Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Deann Engstrom.
Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Shirley Simonton, Don and Penny Zimmerman, Arvid and Sherry Corneliusen, Jerald and Jackie Dobson.
SAVE THE DATE: Wednesday, March 15 2 — 4p.m. Tatting Class! (Thread along with needle sizes 3 or 5 will be needed for this Class). Tatting is a technique for handcrafting a particularly durable lace from a series of knots and loops. Tatting can be used to make lace edging as well as doilies, collars, accessories such as earrings and necklaces, and other decorative pieces
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: bridge — Judy Huncovsky; pinochle — Mike Hilger; pinochle — Dan Dassinger.
Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies exercise at 9 a.m.; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11 a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday — ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and BINGO at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday — Pinochle at 1 p.m.; Friday — Ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center The Day Before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.