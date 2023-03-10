Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Gordon Schiff; Jim and Pat Skillestad in memory of Lorraine Benes; Helen Granmoe in memory of Gordon Schiff.
Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Betty Reinhart, Charlie and Denise Dion, Bob and Carol Turner, Ron and Sandy Bishop.
Tatting Class: Wednesday, March 15 from 2 — 4 p.m. (Thread along with needle sizes 3 or 5 will be needed for this class). Tatting is a technique for handcrafting a particularly durable lace from a series of knots and loops. Tatting can be used to make lace edging as well as doilies, collars, accessories such as earrings and necklaces, and other decorative pieces.
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11 a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: bridge — Judy Huncovsky; pinochle — Sue Leibel; pinochle — Connie Hilger.
Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies exercise at 9 a.m..; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10 -11 a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday — ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and Tatting Class at 2 p.m.; Thursday — Pinochle at 1 p.m.; Friday — Ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center The Day Before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.