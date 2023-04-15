Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Darleen Meidinger.
You’re invited to join us for this month’s afternoon movie presentation of “The Natural,” starring Robert Redford. Movie time is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.
The Sagebrush Readers book club will meet on Tuesday, April 18 and 1:30 p.m.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The winners for the activities held this week will be announced in next week’s article.
Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies’ exercise at 9 a.m.; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., Sagebrush Readers at 1:30 p.m. and Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday — ladies’ exercise at 9 a.m.and afternoon movie at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday — Pinochle at 1 p.m.; For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week’s menu: Monday — French onion chicken; Tuesday — hot hamburgers; Wednesday — ham & potato soup; Thursday — taco salad; Friday — Ruben casserole.