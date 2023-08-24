During August, our Senior Center article will only have our congregate meal menu and the weekly activities information. If you have any questions, please give us a call at the center at 406-377-3791.

Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies exercise w/Amanda at 9 a.m.; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m., blood pressure checks at 10-11 a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday — ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m., Afternoon Movie-Fried Green Tomatoes; Thursday — Pinochle tournament at 1 p.m.; Friday — ladies exercise w/Amanda at 9 a.m.

