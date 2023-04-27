Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Dianna Malcolm.
Thank you to Big Sky Financial Planning Group for sponsoring our monthly birthday cake and ice cream.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11 a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: Pinochle - Lillian Patterson; Bridge – Marlene Taylor.
Due to a deadline change, the winners of the pinochle tournament will be announced in next week’s article.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m., Blood Pressure Checks 10-11 a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., and Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday – ladies exercise with Amanda at 9 a.m.; Thursday – morning foot clinic, Pinochle at 1 p.m.; Friday – ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center The Day Before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week's menu: Monday – breaded chicken filet; Tuesday – liver and onions; Wednesday – pork and gravy over rice; Thursday – stuffed peppers; Friday – chili cheese dogs.