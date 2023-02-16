Savage School Menu Feb 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February, 20-23, 2023All School BreakfastMonday: WaffleTuesday: CerealWednesday: French ToastThursday: Mini Doughnuts- - - - - - - - - -Monday: Chili DogsTuesday: Chicken Fried SteakWednesday: Chicken WrapThursday: Egg and Tuna Sandwich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Savage School Gastronomy Food Trending now Two South Dakota men charged in connection to death of Fallon resident Glendive Unified School Board discusses how to proceed with high school bond Glendive family recognized for over 30 years contributing to rodeo program at DCC Glendive City Council requests update on dept. head's intent to file claims Glendive man completes his goal of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form