Scholarship: PEO Chapter awards scholarship to Abigail Stinnett Apr 13, 2023

P.E.O. Chapter A, Glendive is pleased to announce Dawson County High School senior Abigail Stinnett has been awarded the local scholarship for the 2023-24 school year.Stinnett will be seeking a degree in Forensic Science from the University of North Dakota and will start fall of 2023.