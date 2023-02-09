Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Bob and Carol Turner in memory of Erna Rau; Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Marilyn Mischel and Ann McRae; Scott and Marilyn Harkins in memory of Marilyn Mischel; Nancy Schipman in memory of Shelley Jonas and Marilyn Mischel.

The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.