Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Bob and Carol Turner in memory of Erna Rau; Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Marilyn Mischel and Ann McRae; Scott and Marilyn Harkins in memory of Marilyn Mischel; Nancy Schipman in memory of Shelley Jonas and Marilyn Mischel.
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
We invite you to join us on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. for bingo!
For those of you who are early risers and are looking for something to do, we invite you to join us at the center on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9-10:30 a.m. for some coffee, games, conversation and fun.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center. Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: bridge — Judy Huncovsky; pinochle — Tom Buller; pinochle — Sue Leibel.
Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies exercise at 9 a.m..; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks 10-11a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies morning exercise at 9 a.m. and bingo at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday — pinochle 1 p.m.; Friday — coffee and game hour 9-10:30 a.m.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week’s menu: Monday — Polish dog w/ kraut; Tuesday — roast beef; Wednesday –chicken breast salad; Thursday — stuffed peppers; Friday — baked fish.
For more information about any activities at the center, contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.