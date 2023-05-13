Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Nancy Schipman in memory of Merlin Patrick Kuntz.
There will be a 55+ meeting on Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m.
Sagebrush Readers Book Club: Sarah with the Dawson County Library will be at the next Sagebrush Readers Book Club meeting on Tuesday, May 16 at 1 p.m. to give some information on how to have access to the Book Club Books on Line (via the LIBBY App.) This is a great way for those who are needing larger print, or may be traveling to still have access to each month’s book. If you are interested in having access to the book club books on line, please bring your electronic device to the next meeting and Sarah will assist you in getting set up. The LIBBY app is available for Android, IOS, (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch) and Windows 10 devices.
The next CCOA meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 1:15 p.m. at Action for Eastern Montana.
We invite you to join us on Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. for the movie presentation of GRUMPY OLD MEN, starring Jack Lemon and Walter Matthua.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10.-11 a.m. For more information contact the center at 406-377-3791.
Thursday, May 4’s pinochle winner was Tom Buller. The following were winners for the activities held this week: Pinochle- Tom Toomey; Bridge — Marlene Taylor.
Next week’s activities: Monday — ladies’ exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m. and 55+ meeting at 1 p.m.; Tuesday — BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m., blood pressure checks 10-11 a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., Sagebrush Readers Book Club at 1 p.m. and Bridge a at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday — ladies exercise with Amanda at 9 a.m. and movie afternoon at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday — Pinochle at 1 p.m.; Friday — ladies’ exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center @ 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week’s menu: Monday — green chili chicken enchiladas; Tuesday — French dip; Wednesday — sausage potato casserole; Thursday — BBQ pork sandwich; Friday — tator-tot casserole.
