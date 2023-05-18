Senior News By Deanna Mitchell May 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s pinochle tournament time! Thursday, May 25 at 1 p.m. If you would like to play, please call the center at 406-377-3791 to get signed up.Join us for an afternoon of creative fun on Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. for the Button Wind Chimes workshop. Please call the Center to reserve your spot.Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m.The Thursday, May 11 pinochle winner was Velma Kinsey. The following were winners for the activities held this week: pinochle - Kent Wangsness; Bridge – Clay Newton.Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m., Blood Pressure Checks 10a-11a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., and Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise with Amanda at 9 a.m. and Button Wind Chimes workshop at 1 p.m.; Thursday – Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m.; Friday – ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m.The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.Next week's menu: Monday – cabbage roll casserole; Tuesday – chicken noodle soup and chicken salad sandwich; Wednesday – spaghetti w/ meat sauce; Thursday – roast beef; Friday – baked fish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Glendive Seniors Sagebursh Alley Center Card Games Games And Toys Sports Trending now San Francisco Ballet soloist with local ties catches big break at home Glendive Garden Club celebrates 75 years in the community $18,000 endowment returned to Glendive following Dawson County Boys and Girls Club closure Glendive EMT wage increase on hold until increase for Glendive Fire Department volunteers is considered DCHS senior Kadence Nissley wins Reach Higher Montana scholarship Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form