Seussical Sweets Mar 4, 2023 2 hrs ago

Markus Cooper happily enjoys a piece of cake during Jefferson Elementary School's lunch period on Thursday in honor of both Dr. Seuss' 119th birthday and his own. Brendan Heidner photo

Kennedy Deckert takes a giant bite of her Dr. Seuss cake as (L-R) Layla Stone and Hazel Nemitz look on. Brendan Heidner photo

Amy Hopfauf (Right) serves Dr. Seuss cake to Jefferson Elementary School students as they go through the lunch line. Brendan Heidner photo

(L-R) Jefferson Elementary School librarian Kolette Geiger serves Dr. Seuss cake to Aspen Irigoin, Ciera Osborne and Preston Ben-Swandal during lunch on Thursday. Brendan Heidner photo

Jefferson Elementary School student Jackson Howard-Baker admires his tray of food, especially his piece of Dr. Seuss cake. Brendan Heidner photo

Students at Jefferson Elementary School were met in the cafeteria on Thursday by bright-colored frosting as they grabbed their lunch and pieces of delicious cake in honor of Dr. Seuss' 119th birthday.