Courtney Jensen

Courtney Jensen

Courtney Jensen, Registered Nurse at the Sidney Health Center Cancer Care recently passed the Oncology Certified Nurse  Examination administered by the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation. There are more than 30,000 Oncology Certified Nurses. These registered nurses consist of staff nurses, clinicians, educators, and managers.

Jensen started working at Sidney Health Center in January 2021 as an infusion travel nurse before joining the team permanently as the oncology nurse navigator in January 2022. Prior to traveling, Courtney worked as an inpatient oncology nurse for three years.