The count down to this year's Special Olympics is on with the law enforcement torch run already underway. The tradition sees law enforcement agencies across the state work together to move the iconic torch across the state along multiple routes.

The torch for route 4, which started at the North Dakota border in Fairview, was handed to Dawson County law enforcement on Friday, April 28 by the Sidney Police Department. The Glendive Police Department will hand the torch off to the Prairie County Sheriff's Office in Terry on Friday, May 5 for the next leg.