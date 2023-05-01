The group from Richland County carried the torch to Jaycee West Park where they handed it off to local law enforcement agencies for the next leg of the route. (L to R) Paul Turek, Melissa Zeiler, Anya Chamberlain, Gabe Zeiler, Marianne Norby and Brett Norby.
Brett Norby of the Sidney Police Department carried the torch from Richland County. He was also the leg organizer for the Sidney to Glendive portion of the route.
(L to R) Anya Chamberlain, Marianne Norby, Brett Norby, Melissa Zeiler, Gabe Zeiler, Joel Graham, Tim Therrien, Cory Johnson and Paul Turek.
The count down to this year's Special Olympics is on with the law enforcement torch run already underway. The tradition sees law enforcement agencies across the state work together to move the iconic torch across the state along multiple routes.
The torch for route 4, which started at the North Dakota border in Fairview, was handed to Dawson County law enforcement on Friday, April 28 by the Sidney Police Department. The Glendive Police Department will hand the torch off to the Prairie County Sheriff's Office in Terry on Friday, May 5 for the next leg.