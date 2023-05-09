Paul Eayrs has recently been promoted to Vice President, Ag Loan Officer for Stockman Bank Glendive and Terry. His responsibilities include development of new and existing banking relationships, administration of loan portfolio, community representation and assisting clients with their lending needs.
Eayrs has been with Stockman Bank since 2017. His experience and extensive knowledge in agriculture will continue to be an asset to Stockman Bank and the community.
Tod Kasten has been promoted to Vice President, Ag/Commercial Loan Officer for Stockman Bank Glendive and Richey. His responsibilities include developing and servicing agricultural, commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Kasten brings over 30 years of financial industry experience to the position, to include serving for a number of years as Branch President for a local Montana bank.
Alisha Henderson has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer for Stockman Bank Glendive. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Henderson has over 17 years of financial industry experience, including serving as Branch Manager for a regional bank.
Amber Silvers has recently been promoted to Glendive Market Operations Officer for Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include coordinating, overseeing and supervising all operations-related functions for Stockman Bank Glendive, Wibaux and Richey. She will also assist in the implementation and enforcement of bank-wide policies, practices and procedure.