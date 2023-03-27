Through the partnership and generosity of Stockman Bank, Richey Public Library received a $5,000 donation towards the new building at 106 Royal Avenue East.
The Richey Building Project was born in 2015 and after years of fundraising and planning, the project is nearing completion. A modular building is on site and the next step of the process is to install all the utilities and remodel the interior of the building. The final stage will be the moving of materials. The library board and staff are hopeful for a late summer grand opening. The library, which opened on Oct. 1, 1958, has been located at 223 S Main Street in Richey since November 1970.
“The Richey Public Library has been blessed with an outpour of support from the community, including Stockman Bank. The building project would not have seen fruition without the support," said Dawn Kingstad, Richey Public Library Director.
The new building will provide a safe place for the community, and the facility will be ADA-compliant. There will also be more space for programming, events and publicly accessible computers.
“Libraries are an important cornerstone of our Montana communities and we are very happy to see the library building project come to fruition for Richey”, Stockman Bank President Jim Trotter said.
More funds are needed to complete the project. Contact Jess Buller at 406-773-5585 for more information and to make a donation.
