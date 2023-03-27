Through the partnership and generosity of Stockman Bank, Richey Public Library received a $5,000 donation towards the new building at 106 Royal Avenue East.

The Richey Building Project was born in 2015 and after years of fundraising and planning, the project is nearing completion. A modular building is on site and the next step of the process is to install all the utilities and remodel the interior of the building. The final stage will be the moving of materials. The library board and staff are hopeful for a late summer grand opening. The library, which opened on Oct. 1, 1958, has been located at 223 S Main Street in Richey since November 1970.