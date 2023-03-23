Take Down Tobacco Day is the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ signature platform for empowering people to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry. The Take Down Tobacco program is a 365 day a year effort that culminates every April 1 with the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.
This year’s we will celebrate Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on April 4. This year also marks the 28th occurrence of this event, and there have been many important victories since the first Take Down Tobacco Day was held in 1996.
Please join us for the annual Honk and Wave at the Badlands Federal Credit Union on the corner of Meade and Towne Street and at the corner of Towne and Merrill from 7:30 – 8 a.m. The TIP students from Washington Middle School will be out in the parking lots, waving signs and encouraging people to quit using tobacco. Mo the Moose and Ciggy Butts will be there also. Please support the kids by honking your horns as you drive to work. Join us in our stand against Big Tobacco!
Over the past quarter century, the U.S. has made remarkable progress in doing just what the Take Down Tobacco Day name describes, but even though youth smoking rates are on a downward trend, skyrocketing youth e-cigarettes rates are reversing the progress we’ve made toward achieving the first tobacco-free generation. And of course, from cigarettes and cigars to smokeless tobacco to heat-not-burn cigarettes, the tobacco industry peddles a wide range of addictive and dangerous products that put kids at risk across the globe.
Take Down Tobacco Day is a reflection of both how far we've come and how far we still need to go to achieve the first tobacco-free generation.
On April 1, 2023, the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, youth activists, educators, parents, health advocates and concerned citizens come together to organize events that:
· Raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use in their community
· Encourage youth to reject the tobacco industry’s deceptive marketing and stay tobacco-free
· Urge elected officials to take action to protect kids from tobacco; and
· Encourage smokers to call the Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW
According to new Truth Initiative research published in Substance Use and Misuse; young people who vaped fruit-, menthol-, and mint-flavored e-cigarettes with higher nicotine concentrations had greater nicotine dependence compared to those who used e-cigarettes with lower nicotine levels. Using higher nicotine concentrations with these flavored e-cigarettes were also tied to higher frequency of vaping and lower likelihood of intentions to quit vaping.
Take Down Tobacco Day is organized by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and sponsored by the United Health Foundation. Take Down Tobacco is a project of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. For more information about Take Down Tobacco Day or how to quit tobacco products please call the local Tobacco Education Specialist, Austin Adams, at the Dawson County Health Department 406-377-5213.