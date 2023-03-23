DCHCC logo

Take Down Tobacco Day is the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ signature platform for empowering people to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry. The Take Down Tobacco program is a 365 day a year effort that culminates every April 1 with the Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.

This year’s we will celebrate Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on April 4. This year also marks the 28th occurrence of this event, and there have been many important victories since the first Take Down Tobacco Day was held in 1996.