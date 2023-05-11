“ A good education can change anyone. A good teacher can change everything.”
Everyone has at least one teacher who has made such an impact on their childhood that they will forever remember the knowledge and skills that they instilled on them.
Teachers spend a significant amount of time with youth during some of the most important parts of their lives. They are able to interact with students on a completely unique level as they learn to interact with peers, develop who they are as a person, and prepare for their future. Teachers provide the power of education to today’s youth, thereby giving them the possibility for a better future.
If the future is something we build together then our teachers play one of the most important roles in building the strongest base possible. Each teacher has the opportunity to not just educate but to show compassion, listen without judgment, support dreams, and lead by example. Teachers knowingly join a team dedicated to improving our youth and do it with a smile on their face.
So I would like to thank you teachers for dedicating your early mornings, lunch breaks, personal time, patience, knowledge and sometimes sanity. We know that it can not be easy at times but your ability to continue the work that you do no matter the struggle is inspiring. There would be no future without teachers.