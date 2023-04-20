Dawson Resource Council is hosting a town hall meeting to inform the community about a proposed rate increase for electricity customers of Montana Dakota Utilities that will lead to higher power bills for MDU customers. Organizers of the event are opposed to the rate increase and seek to give attendees the information needed to voice their concerns to the Public Service Commission who is tasked to approve or reject MDU’s proposed rate hike.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Glendive Public Library (200 S. Kendrick Ave). The meeting will include a presentation on the proposed rate increase, an opportunity to ask questions, and a time for writing comments to the PSC.