Dawson Resource Council is hosting a town hall meeting to inform the community about a proposed rate increase for electricity customers of Montana Dakota Utilities that will lead to higher power bills for MDU customers. Organizers of the event are opposed to the rate increase and seek to give attendees the information needed to voice their concerns to the Public Service Commission who is tasked to approve or reject MDU’s proposed rate hike.
The event will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Glendive Public Library (200 S. Kendrick Ave). The meeting will include a presentation on the proposed rate increase, an opportunity to ask questions, and a time for writing comments to the PSC.
“MDU already raised rates in 2019 and 2020, and now the monopoly utility is coming back to take even more from the monthly budgets of eastern Montana families,” said Melissa Holt, chair of Dawson Resource Council. “This investor-owned corporation is trying to inflate profits on the backs of working people, and we simply can’t afford it.”
In December 2022, MDU filed for a rate increase with the PSC. The proposal would raise rates for residential electricity customers by 19.2%, for small businesses by 15.1% and for large businesses by 12.9%. By MDU’s calculations, this will increase electricity bills for the average residential customer by over $200 a year.
If approved by the PSC, this would be MDU’s second significant rate hike in less than three years. The utility corporation already increased rates more than 15% in 2019 and 2020.
“The costs of this rate hike would extend far beyond the already painful increases we would see each month on our MDU bill,” continued Holt. “If approved, it would drain millions of dollars a year from eastern Montana communities. Local businesses including grocery stores, meat processors, farm suppliers, and others would be forced to raise prices because they, too, will be paying higher energy bills.”
The town hall meeting is free and open to the public. Organizers encourage all to attend.
“This rate increase is unfair and unjustified. We need to protect our communities from a corporation that is clearly abusing its monopoly status,” concluded Holt. “It’s amazing what folks can accomplish when we stand together, so we hope you’ll join us.”