Twelve Dawson FFA students qualified for state

Dawson FFA is in Great Falls this week competing at the State FFA convention.

"I am excited to announce that Dawson FFA will have six Career Development teams going to state with a total of 12 students," FFA advisor Leanne Hoagland said.

Below are team highlights from the district contests. Each contest consists of individual practicums, individual knowledge tests and a team problem.

The following teams are competing at state:

Livestock Evaluation - 5th Place Districts: Connley Hoagland, Ashton Smeltzer, Jenna Brown, Tayler Wolf

Vet Science - 2nd Place Districts: Connley Hoagland, Tayler Wolf, Gabe Higbee, Bradie Hoffman 

Horse Evaluation- 4th Place Districts: Morganne VanDyke, Bradie Hoffman, Gabe Higbee, Paisley Smith, Shelby Gobbs

Floriculture- 1st Districts: Gabe Higbee, Jenna Brown, Kylie Swanson, Grace Thorson

Meats Evaluation - 4th Districts: Connor Higbee, Cayden Ryan, Addie Quinn, Paisly Smith

Poultry Evaluation: Connor Higbee, Ashton Smeltzer, Addie Quinn, Paisley Smith

The following teams did not make it to state but represented Dawson FFA in contests and public speaking at the District level:

Extemporaneous speaking - Connley Hoagland Jenna Brown

Star Greenhand - Ashton Smeltzer 3rd

Greenhand Speaking - Jenna Brown 4th, Ashton Smeltzer 8th

Employment Skills - Connley Hoagland, Gabe Higbee

Agronomy 7th place team - Gabe Higbee, Addie Quinn, Shelby Gobbs, Paisley Smith

Farm Business Management 7th Place team: Tayler Wolf, Connor Higbee, Kylie Swanson

Sales - 5th Place: Connely Hoagland 10th, Jenna Brown 5th, Ashton Smeltzer, Tayler Wolf