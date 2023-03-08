Two Lady Buccaneers earned All-Conference honors in basketball for the 2022-2023 season. Hailee Brandon and Michelle Arens were both named 2nd Team All-Conference.

Brandon is a 5’7 sophomore guard from Big Timber. She was the leading scorer for the Lady Bucs this season at 12.1 points per game. She also led Dawson with 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 72 free throws. Her 5.1 rebounds was third highest on the team. She scored in double digits in 18 games and scored over 20 points five times. Her season high was 28 points at Northwest College when she connected on 9-14 field goals and all six of her three-pointers.