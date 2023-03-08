Two Lady Buccaneers earned All-Conference honors in basketball for the 2022-2023 season. Hailee Brandon and Michelle Arens were both named 2nd Team All-Conference.
Brandon is a 5’7 sophomore guard from Big Timber. She was the leading scorer for the Lady Bucs this season at 12.1 points per game. She also led Dawson with 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 72 free throws. Her 5.1 rebounds was third highest on the team. She scored in double digits in 18 games and scored over 20 points five times. Her season high was 28 points at Northwest College when she connected on 9-14 field goals and all six of her three-pointers.
“Hailee was our spark plug all season and consistently gave us her best effort game in and game out. She did a great job as a vocal leader in practice and her fun-loving approach to life was impactful to her teammates and coaches. Hailee worked hard throughout the season at improving her on court decision making and she showed major signs of improvement between the start of the season until the end,” Dawson Coach Rich Mullin said.
Arens is a 6’1 freshman forward from Ankara, Turkey. She was Dawson’s second leading scorer at 10.9 points per game and the leading rebounder at 5.9 per game. She also shot 43% from the field. Arens scored in double figures in 18 games this season and reached at least eight points in 26 games. Her season high was 22 points at United Tribes Technical College. Her rebounding season high was 13 rebounds in her final two games of the season. She reached double digits in rebounds six times.
“Michelle is a relentless worker with an insatiable appetite for improvement! Her self-discipline and consistent approach is what every coach hopes for in all of their players. Offensively she started the season as a post player and by the end of the season was one of the best shooters and perimeter players on the team. Defensively, Michelle was always up the task of guarding the other team’s best player and on most occasions, she won those matchups,” Mullin said.