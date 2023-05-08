Vietnam Voices, a traveling history exhibit created by the Western Heritage Center in Billings, is now on display at the MonDak Heritage Center. This exhibit features the powerful stories of 81 Vietnam veterans and was created to share the experiences of Vietnam veterans with Montanans. Through individual interviews, a diary of a Montana veteran, and letters written by a Montana pilot who was killed in action, this exhibit encapsulates the sights and sounds of the Vietnam Conflict, at war and at home. According to the interviews, service men and women encountered very different experiences from 1965 to 1973 and from different areas of Southeast Asia. The Vietnam Voices Exhibit, on display at the MDHC through June 10, tells the story of common threads of Vietnam veterans in their own words.
In partnership with exhibit sponsors, Stockman Bank, the VFW Post 4099 of Sidney, and the American Legion Richland Post #12, the MonDak Heritage Center has added local veteran history to the exhibit.
Stockman Bank has loaned the beautiful “No Soldier Left Behind” bronze, book and video to the MDHC for this exhibit. Several photo albums from local Vietnam veterans are on display along with items from the MDHC Collection. The exhibit is ready to be viewed at the MDHC and as always admission is free.
The MDHC will be hosting a Vietnam Voices Open House for veterans, families, and everyone in the community over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27 from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Invite your friends and family to come to the open house to view this exhibit and join us in saying thank you to our country’s veterans!
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.