WMS TIP Kindness Awards Mar 3, 2023

Washington Middle School recently announced students who were recognized for TIP Kindness awards for the month of January, 2023.

Bergen Maher, Sophie Engle, Sophie Geiger, Bentley Wentz, Audri Gilbertson; Katy Kennedy, Easton Wold, Leyton Wade, Hudson Ryan, Eve Gambee, Murphy McPherson, Quinn Sargent, Garrett Hopper, Bella Thompson-Wynia, Maysa Murphy, Aubrey Hrubes, Braylin Dschaak, Kendel Gobbs, Ethan Rivas, Aspen Jackson, Allie Wade, Clay Louser, Colton Sackman, Kyler Wergin, Cheryl Unruh, Wenda Thompson-Wynia, Melissa Marley, Lisa Dantic