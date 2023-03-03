Washington Middle School recently announced students who were recognized for TIP Kindness awards for the month of January, 2023.

Bergen Maher, Sophie Engle, Sophie Geiger, Bentley Wentz, Audri Gilbertson; Katy Kennedy, Easton Wold, Leyton Wade, Hudson Ryan, Eve Gambee, Murphy McPherson, Quinn Sargent, Garrett Hopper, Bella Thompson-Wynia, Maysa Murphy, Aubrey Hrubes, Braylin Dschaak, Kendel Gobbs, Ethan Rivas, Aspen Jackson, Allie Wade, Clay Louser, Colton Sackman, Kyler Wergin, Cheryl Unruh, Wenda Thompson-Wynia, Melissa Marley, Lisa Dantic