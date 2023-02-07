The Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede will celebrate its 100th year July 5, 6, 7, 8, 2023 in Wolf Point hosted by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit 2020 Medium Rodeo of the Year Stampede committee, along with the many dedicated Stadium committee and community volunteers. 

The weekend festivities will start Wednesday evening July 5 with a steak fondue at the Big Sky Corral and the Wild Horse Ranch Rodeo, followed by the Kyle Shobe and The Walk ‘Em Boys concert, located at the Marvin Brookman Stadium.