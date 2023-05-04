MDT is partnering with Century Companies, Inc. to continue work on several Wibaux roadway improvement projects. Phase 1 of construction began in 2022 and work has now begun on Phase 2. This project will not only enhance safety for all, but it also improves the vital roadway system that connects Montana’s communities to one another.
This project will take place along Montana Highway 7 (MT 7) from Wibaux extending 24 miles south towards Baker. Phase two of this project will include replacing the bridge on Old Highway 10 west of the rest area. Travelers should anticipate road closures and detours. Motorists accessing eastbound Interstate 94 (I 94) will be detoured onto the Old Highway 10 truck route. Over-height vehicles accessing westbound I 94 will be detoured onto Orgain Avenue and Nolan Avenue to avoid the railroad underpass on MT 7 (Wibaux Street) in Wibaux.
Additional work in phase two consists of a railroad crossing relocation on Old Highway 10 truck route and chip sealing on MT 7 towards Baker. Project details can be found on the MDT website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/wibaux/
MDT and Century Companies Inc. would like to sincerely thank the traveling public, the citizens of Wibaux, and the surrounding communities for their patience and partnership in the completion of these essential safety improvements.