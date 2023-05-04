MDT is partnering with Century Companies, Inc. to continue work on several Wibaux roadway improvement projects. Phase 1 of construction began in 2022 and work has now begun on Phase 2. This project will not only enhance safety for all, but it also improves the vital roadway system that connects Montana’s communities to one another.

This project will take place along Montana Highway 7 (MT 7) from Wibaux extending 24 miles south towards Baker. Phase two of this project will include replacing the bridge on Old Highway 10 west of the rest area. Travelers should anticipate road closures and detours. Motorists accessing eastbound Interstate 94 (I 94) will be detoured onto the Old Highway 10 truck route. Over-height vehicles accessing westbound I 94 will be detoured onto Orgain Avenue and Nolan Avenue to avoid the railroad underpass on MT 7 (Wibaux Street) in Wibaux.