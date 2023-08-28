Jackson Tipton of the Glendive Wet Devils Swim team, took home three gold medals from the Montana State Swim Meet held in July in Conrad. He earned first in 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle and 200 yard freestyle. He also earned the Outstanding Swimmer trophy.
The biggest win at the local fair is the Round Robin where youth winners from each species show all species of large animals (Horse, beef, sheep, dairy goat, market goat, pig, dairy cow). Senior Champion Large Animal Round Robin 2023: Corinne Canen.
Senior Reserve Champion Large Animal Round Robin 2023:Layne Meek
Junior Reserve Champion Small Animal Round Robin 2023: Trinity Fischer
Junior Champion Small Animal Round Robin 2023: Harper Thorson. Thorson was also the Junior Reserve Champion Large Animal Round Robin.
Junior Champion Large Animal Round Robin 2023: Dustin Milroy
Senior Champion Small Animal Round Robin 2023: Annie Fischer
Senior Reserve Champion Small Animal Round Robin 2023: Stephanie Hove
Share your youth or civic activity photo with the community Would you like to share your youth or civic activity photo with the community? E-mail it along with the photo information to us at: jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com Photos will be published as space allows in the order they were received. If you have any questions about how to submit photos digitally contact: Jamie Ausk Crisafulli at 406-939-1640 or jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com
