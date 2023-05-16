Twelve students of Dawson Community College stand outside of the Toepke Center auditorium where they held a red carpet “world premiere” of their recently released film entitled “Union J & the LER” on Thursday, May 4. The students entirely self-produced, acted in, directed and edited the film. (Back L-R) Chase Keating, James Springer, Dilen Miller, Ice Rapenath and Connor Chase. (Center L-R) Garet Hoke, Jesse Beach, Robby Gress, Eniah Boseman and Lauren Rodacker. (Front L-R) Skyler Rainns and Chaneille Richardson Not Pictured: Mark Hass and Aaliyah Chavez
The state results are in for the 2023 MCTM math competition and two DCHS students received honorable mentions at the state level (top 2.26-5.25% of all competitors in Montana) and two received superior ratings (top 2.25% of all competitors at the state level). Pictured left to right with their awards are junior Taden Sokoloski (a superior and an honorable mention), sophomore Dylan Jolliffe (superior ratings on all three of his individual tests) and junior Alex Whitmer (honorable mention).
General Distributing Co. is celebrating its 75th anniversary by giving back to the communities its location are located in. In each of the six communities across the state where General Distributing is located, the company picked one non-profit organization to receive a donation of $5,000. In Glendive, that donation was made to the Dawson County Domestic Violence Program. (L to R) General Distributing President Glenn Bliss, Domestic Violence Director Lacy McCullough and local General Distributing employees Larry Smith and Robert Person.
Twelve students of Dawson Community College stand outside of the Toepke Center auditorium where they held a red carpet “world premiere” of their recently released film entitled “Union J & the LER” on Thursday, May 4. The students entirely self-produced, acted in, directed and edited the film. (Back L-R) Chase Keating, James Springer, Dilen Miller, Ice Rapenath and Connor Chase. (Center L-R) Garet Hoke, Jesse Beach, Robby Gress, Eniah Boseman and Lauren Rodacker. (Front L-R) Skyler Rainns and Chaneille Richardson Not Pictured: Mark Hass and Aaliyah Chavez
The Red Devil Booster Club recently helped purchase a new, state-of-the-art pitching machine for the Lady Red Devils softball team.
Red Devil alum and Dickinson State University track athlete Madison Wahl won the conference meet in pole vault at DSU. She is headed to Nationals in Indiana May 25.
The state results are in for the 2023 MCTM math competition and two DCHS students received honorable mentions at the state level (top 2.26-5.25% of all competitors in Montana) and two received superior ratings (top 2.25% of all competitors at the state level). Pictured left to right with their awards are junior Taden Sokoloski (a superior and an honorable mention), sophomore Dylan Jolliffe (superior ratings on all three of his individual tests) and junior Alex Whitmer (honorable mention).
A group of young men from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter — day Saints participate in the city wide clean up day at the church and adjoining property.
General Distributing Co. is celebrating its 75th anniversary by giving back to the communities its location are located in. In each of the six communities across the state where General Distributing is located, the company picked one non-profit organization to receive a donation of $5,000. In Glendive, that donation was made to the Dawson County Domestic Violence Program. (L to R) General Distributing President Glenn Bliss, Domestic Violence Director Lacy McCullough and local General Distributing employees Larry Smith and Robert Person.
Share your youth or civic activity photo with the community Would you like to share your youth or civic activity photo with the community? E-mail it along with the photo information to us at: jcrisafulli@ rangerreview.com Photos will be published as space allows in the order they were received. If you have any questions about how to submit photos digitally contact: Jamie Ausk Crisafulli at 406-939-1640 or jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com