Makoshika Basketball Tourney

The 31st Annual Makoshika Basketball Tournament - one of Glendive's largest events of the year - looked a bit smaller this year after 25 teams forfeited the tournament altogether due to severe weather conditions.

 Brendan Heidner photo

This year’s Makoshika Basketball Tournament looked more like the event post-COVID after over a quarter of the registered teams forfeited last minute due to a drastic change in the weather.

On Friday morning, opening day of the 31st Annual Makoshika Basketball Tournament, the Glendive Chamber of Commerce and tournament partner Makoshika Wellness recorded a total of 90 teams registered to participate in the event.

