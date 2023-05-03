One local association is looking to get the biggest bang for its buck by hiring a contracted pyrotechnic to carry out this year’s 4th of July fireworks display at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.
Makoshika Promotions announced just last week its effort to find someone interested in “taking over” the fireworks show for this year’s celebration of Independence Day after one member decided not to renew his pyrotechnic license.
“The reason behind looking for someone is a guy that we’ve had doing it, his pyrotechnic license is up and he doesn’t know whether he’s going to be around to get it renewed to do it and he didn’t really want to be committed anymore,” Makoshika Promotions member Pat Zeimer said in an interview on Saturday.
Since the announcement, Zeimer noted the Makoshika Promotions Board of Directors scheduled a meeting for Monday with Pegasus Illuminations, a company out of North Dakota, interested in putting on the show.
“We think we have somebody lined up that will come in and take over the show and do it,” he said.
Aside from finding a new party responsible for putting on the fireworks show on Independence Day, Zeimer added one of the hardest things about the effort is raising an adequate amount of funds in order to purchase fireworks.
“That’s kind of been the problem all along; getting enough money to put these shows on,” he said, noting last year’s fireworks show was the first time the association was able to put it on in two years following the Covid-19 pandemic and a drought year. “Everything kind of got set back and … I don’t think a lot of (people) realize what it takes to put these shows on as far as the money part of it.”
In order to put on the annual fireworks show on the 4th of July in Glendive, Makoshika Promotions has a goal of about $7,000 to $8,000 to provide a 15-minute show, at the least. Zeimer added last year’s show ran for approximately 17 minutes.
“Every year, it takes a minimum of $5,000 to even think about (putting on a show),” Zeimer said. “We try to raise between that $7,000 and $8,000 because when we were doing it, right off the top, it takes $2,000 for insurance and shipping to get the fireworks here.”
Moreover, the person ordering fireworks large enough to put on a public display requires someone with a pyrotechnic license.
A majority of the funds for the fireworks show each year is raised either through ticket sales, 50/50 drawings and free-will donations at Bump-n-Run events and contributions from local businesses, which Zeimer noted many have generously donated over the years to keep putting on the show.
Although planning to contract with Pegasus Illuminations to put on this year’s show, Makoshika Promotions will still manage the funds raised throughout the year.
“It’d be simpler just to give him the check,” Zeimer said, noting the company can capitalize on the additional $2,000 Makoshika Promotions would have to use to take out an insurance policy for the show. “I think in the long run we get a better show for the money letting somebody else do it.”
Zeimer ultimately believes the fireworks show each year is an important community event, given that it may serve as someone’s only opportunity to take in some fireworks that day.
“(We’ll) dang sure fight to keep it going here,” he said. “That 15 minutes of fireworks might be the only thing that … someone who can’t afford the fireworks … gets to see; just that show that we put on.”