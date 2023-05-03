fireworks

One local association is looking to get the biggest bang for its buck by hiring a contracted pyrotechnic to carry out this year’s 4th of July fireworks display at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

Makoshika Promotions announced just last week its effort to find someone interested in “taking over” the fireworks show for this year’s celebration of Independence Day after one member decided not to renew his pyrotechnic license.

