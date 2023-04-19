The switchbacks in Makoshika State Park officially opened on Friday, April 14 for the 2023 warm season, which is considered as the months between May and September. MSP Manager Riley Bell hopes the visitation throughout this year comes in around or higher than in 2022 with 103,999 visitors.
Local and traveling outdoor enthusiasts can now take full advantage of what Makoshika State Park has to offer in 2023 after the switchbacks and all of the roads opened at the end of last week.
On Saturday, April 15, MSP officials publicly announced all of its main roads in the park are open and ready for visitors to the park.
“Hopefully, weather dependent, we’ll keep all of the roads open for the spring, summer and fall now,” MSP Manager Riley Bell said in an interview Tuesday.
Opening the switchbacks and other roads deeper into the park comes a bit later this year, Bell added, saying last year he opened them up for the 2022 season on April 1. However, they were quickly closed again for approximately two weeks due to a “freak” winter storm just days after opening.
“It’s a little later this year just because we had a lot more snow on the roads and it seems like a lot more snow over the winter, so it just took a little longer for it to all melt away and dry out,” he said, adding MSP always has a target of opening the switchbacks by May 1 annually.
Although all of the roads are open at this time, the status of Valley View Road leading to the Lion’s Camp and MSP archery range remains subject to change as rain is in the forecast for the coming week, at least.
“It is open now, but we (may) close it (again) because I guess there is rain coming in,” Bell said. “That’s always the one that’s open and closed the most just because any bit of moisture back there and those roads are pretty soft and can get tore up pretty easily.”
While visitation to MSP is currently “on track” compared to the last few years, Bell anticipates the warmer weather recently and opening the switchbacks to start increasing visitor numbers for the year.
According to information from the 2021 Montana State Parks Annual Visitation report, the visitation count for MSP was 150,484. Meanwhile, Bell noted visitation in 2022 was estimated at 103,999, an approximate 30% decrease.
“Opening the switchbacks does have an impact on visitation, but I think just that nice weather we had ... we had a lot of people out just enjoying the hikes or just driving through enjoying those nice days,” he said, adding he hopes to at least reach 2022 visitation numbers. “That’s always the goal; hope to be the same or even increase some.”
One other factor alluding to a successful season in 2023 is the number of special use permits that are already filed for various events and private gatherings throughout the summer.
Special use permits are applications to request and reserve use of specific areas within MSP, such as the lower group use shelter and the Hiatt Amphitheater, to name a few.
According to Bell, he has already seen an increase in the number of special use permits filed with eight to nine weddings already planned for the year.
“I think with all of that combined, we are going to have a pretty busy summer,” he said, encouraging everyone to start taking advantage of the nice weather and the amenities MSP has to offer. “Get out and enjoy the park,” Bell said.