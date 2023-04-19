MSP Open 1

The switchbacks in Makoshika State Park officially opened on Friday, April 14 for the 2023 warm season, which is considered as the months between May and September. MSP Manager Riley Bell hopes the visitation throughout this year comes in around or higher than in 2022 with 103,999 visitors.

 Brendan Heidner photo

Local and traveling outdoor enthusiasts can now take full advantage of what Makoshika State Park has to offer in 2023 after the switchbacks and all of the roads opened at the end of last week.

On Saturday, April 15, MSP officials publicly announced all of its main roads in the park are open and ready for visitors to the park.

