Another increase in visitation to Makoshika State Park in 2022 was anticipated and while official statistics for the year are not yet available, one local official instead expects to see a slight decrease when the reports are released.
According to Makoshika State Park Manager Riley Bell, visitation throughout 2022 appeared slightly slower than what was anticipated.
“For me and other staff... we feel like we were a little slower,” he said, noting he does not know the precise numbers for the year at this time.
Each year, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks publishes an annual visitation report for the state parks in Montana and the 2022 report is not finalized and released yet.
“Until those numbers come in, we can’t say 100% for sure we were slower,” Bell said.
According to the 2021 Montana State Parks Annual Visitation Report, a total of 150,484 visitors to Makoshika State Park were reported, which was a 17.3% increase over 128,288 in 2020.
Bell noted he expects to see a decrease in reported visitation when the 2022 report is released, however still expects to remain higher than visitation reported in 2020.
As of May 6, 2022, the estimated visitation to Makoshika State Park for the first quarter of the year was 16,553 visitors, an 18% decrease from the first quarter report in 2021 with 20,248 visitors.
“I still think we’re going to be above pre-COVID numbers, but we’re not going to be as high as during the COVID pandemic,” Bell said.
Bell noted there were numerous operational successes for Makoshika State Park last year.
One positive for the park, Bell noted, was increased staff, including an extra park ranger.
“Staffing wise, we were pretty well staffed up compared to the prior year,” he said.
No major changes to operations at Makoshika State Park were made, rather it hosted a majority of the same events and programs as it did in 2021.
“We tried to keep all the same programs last year as we’ve had in previous years,” Bell noted.
In addition to the successes at Makoshika State Park in 2022, Bell just completed his first full year as the park manager, which he believes “went pretty well.”
“My focus mainly was just to kind of get settled in, learn how Makoshika operates, learn the City of Glendive and get to know the people since it was my first year,” Bell said. “I’m pretty happy with my first year and looking forward to building and continuing growing myself and Makoshika.”
Bell was officially hired on Jan. 17 of last year and he noted the year went by quickly.
“I’ve always kind of been seasonal up to this point and you kind of get to the point where you’re ready for the off-season, ready for a break,” he said. “It’s already February now (and) time to get ready for another season.”
As the park gears up for its programs and events in 2023, Bell noted local and out-of-town visitors can expect them to remain the same as last year.
“We’re not going to get rid of anything,” he said.
The major difference to the park this year is the current absence of an AmeriCorps volunteer, who is typically responsible for assisting with the programs and events hosted by the park.
“As of right now, the positions are still being advertised, but usually we hire two AmeriCorps (staff) by this time,” Bell said.
However, the park staff is working on developing new small events that they can possibly start in 2023.
“Hopefully once the details get figured out, we can start announcing them,” Bell noted.
With 2022 in the rearview and the rest of 2023 ahead, Bell is excited to continue working as the manager at Makoshika State Park and helping the park serve both the community of Glendive and visitors from out of town.
“We are looking forward to see what 2023 brings to the park,” he said.