Makoshika State Park published its 2023 program schedule on Friday and although nothing too new is planned at this time, officials are excited to provide so many events to visitors and members of the community.
The Ranger-Review met with Makoshika State Park Manager Riley Bell and administrative assistant Sue Veroye to discuss the recently published schedule and what they are looking forward to in hosting so many events.
The program schedule exhibits a total of 63 different events and programs to offer throughout this year with the first one occurring on April 22 and the final one scheduled for Oct. 7. Some of the programs and events include full moon hikes, paleo experiences, trivia in the park and more.
“It’s basically the same programming as we’ve had,” Veroye said.
However, she added they are planning to host a few “pop-up events” as well that are not reflected on the master program schedule and will get announced as they are organized, respectively.
The programs that may see some slight changes this year are the paleo experiences, as Veroye noted they will have a new paleo tech intern starting in May who will spearhead the events.
“The paleo intern will come in and look at what we’ve done in the past and might revise things, but I think the premise of it will be the same,” Veroye said.
The paleo experiences historically involve a tour of the visitor center, viewing dinosaur bones and other work in the park’s lab and a hike.
Makoshika State Park’s most popular programs, according to Veroye’s observations, are the youth program on Thursday’s beginning June 1 and the trivia in the park event that occurs every other Wednesday starting May 31.
As for the youth program, it provides different educational experiences to children in the community, including learning how rainbows form, how radio waves work and how to build a campsite.
“It brings in a lot of the community kids,” Veroye said. “We do get some camper kids who just happen to be here and they’ll pop into that, but that’s very popular for the youth ... I like that we are giving the kids the opportunity to come out here and do nature-based activities.”
Although Makoshika State Park has a smaller staff than some larger parks around Montana and the United States, Bell perceives it to offer more programs.
“Working at two or three other parks in the state, I think we offer more here than those other parks,” he said.
As an example, he noted parks such as Missouri Headwaters and Lewis and Clark Caverns state parks offer about one or two programs per week, whereas Makoshika State Park offers approximately three to four per week.
Veroye and Bell believe the programs and events that are put on in Makoshika State Park over the summer and tourist season are invaluable and help promote both local recreation opportunities and all that the park and the community of Glendive has to offer.
“It’s just great to see people come out and take part in all of those activities,” Veroye noted.
“It gives the people of the Glendive community more activities to do in the summer, get out of the house, get into the park and enjoy the great outdoors,” Bell said. “It is (also) a chance to bring in other people to the park.”
The full 2023 program schedule is available at www.rangerreview.com as a downloadable document, or pick one up at the Makoshika State Park Visitors Center.