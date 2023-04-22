Trucks loaded with supplies line Towne Street outside of CTAP in April of 2022. Trucks parked along the road and occasionally in the center turn lane have raised some safety concerns and has prompted action from the Montana Department of Transportation.
The Montana Department of Transportation is still working to alleviate issues with semi-truck parking on West Towne Street, but hasn’t seen any significant improvement to the problem just yet. According to Gary Harper, maintenance manager for MDT District 4, the issue continues to be a concern, especially early in the work week.
An issue with semi-trucks parking on West Towne Street in the vicinity of the CTAP industrial yard came to light in January when Harper reported he was given the green light to place no parking signs on the street. The trucks tend to gather while they wait to be let in to the industrial yard to deliver their loads, parking along both sides of the road and, in some cases, in the center turn lane. This reduces visibility for motorists and presents a safety hazard as the truck drivers also tend to walk along the shoulder of the road while they wait to make their deliveries.
Harper noted in an interview on April 19 that some “no parking” signs have gone up but he plans to add more. With the signs up, law enforcement can get involved to help keep the street clear if need be.
He added that while some days continue to present significant issues, other days do appear to be seeing some improvement.
“Mondays seem to be the worst, but the other days of the week seem to be getting better,” he said.
On Monday morning of this week, local law enforcement agents were on scene directing semi drivers parked in the turn lane to park elsewhere.
Though Harper first publicly noted the issue in January at a meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, the actual circumstances that created this issue began about a year ago. As rising oil prices helped restart oil-related industries, the demand for supplies and materials rose as well. CTAP, which provides oil well casings, has been getting its supply primarily by rail, but as demand rose it also began trucking supplies in as they can be delivered faster that way.
However, waiting outside of the yard is contrary to CTAP’s policy, as truckers are supposed to be making appointments to deliver their loads, CTAP Regional Manager Adam Potter explained in January. The drivers have even been given directions to places they can park while waiting to make their deliveries so they don’t have to park on the road outside of the yard.
Potter was not available prior to the time of publication to provide a more recent update on CTAP’s efforts to help the issue.
With at least a few signs up, Harper is hopeful that the actions that have been taken so far will start helping work things out before too much longer.