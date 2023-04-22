CTAP Trucks

Trucks loaded with supplies line Towne Street outside of CTAP in April of 2022. Trucks parked along the road and occasionally in the center turn lane have raised some safety concerns and has prompted action from the Montana Department of Transportation.

 Ranger-Review file

The Montana Department of Transportation is still working to alleviate issues with semi-truck parking on West Towne Street, but hasn’t seen any significant improvement to the problem just yet. According to Gary Harper, maintenance manager for MDT District 4, the issue continues to be a concern, especially early in the work week.

An issue with semi-trucks parking on West Towne Street in the vicinity of the CTAP industrial yard came to light in January when Harper reported he was given the green light to place no parking signs on the street. The trucks tend to gather while they wait to be let in to the industrial yard to deliver their loads, parking along both sides of the road and, in some cases, in the center turn lane. This reduces visibility for motorists and presents a safety hazard as the truck drivers also tend to walk along the shoulder of the road while they wait to make their deliveries.

