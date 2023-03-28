Eastern Montana cowboy Ralph Foss, a horse breeder who was well known in the rodeo industry, left behind a legacy that continues to impact the area a half a century after his passing.
Foss lived a fairly quiet life, but managed to become quite accomplished. He primarily lived in Sidney but owned land in Dawson County where he spent a lot of time. Those who knew him more commonly referred to him by his middle name, Hjalmar.
Ava Anderson, a resident of Dawson County, was a kid when she knew Foss, as he was friends with her dad. She still lives in a house on the land they rented from Foss.
According to Anderson, Foss was a humble individual who built up his wealth through a lifetime of hard work and frugal habits.
Throughout his life, Foss spent a lot of time around animals. He was born in North Dakota and moved to Glendive with his family in 1896. While in Glendive, he lived and worked on his family’s ranch and eventually moved to Sidney in 1943 where he took up a job as a brand inspector with the Yellowstone Livestock Commission, which he stuck with until retiring in 1961.
Even outside of his work, Foss spent a lot of time around horses. In 1950, he participated in a roundup of wild horses on land being sold by George Jefferson, another Eastern Montana rancher. The ordeal was a pretty complex operation, with the wild horses being so fast that the riders trying to corral them had to establish their routes and place fresh horses along those routes ahead of time, as their horses would tire out while chasing the wild ones down. Along with Foss and Jefferson, Elmond Anderson (Ava Anderson’s father) and Ted Tennant also participated in the event, according to information Anderson provided.
It took about two weeks for the riders to round up between 400 to 500 wild horses that year. The next year, between 200 and 300 horses were caught in the same trap. Anderson got to participate in the round up that year with her brother.
“If the herd came our direction we were to turn them toward the trap. We sat there all day in the hot sun dying for a drink of water. The Glendive Creek was less than a mile away, but we did not dare leave our post. If we did, the horses might spot us and go the wrong way,” Ava Anderson wrote in a local article about the event 45 years later.
Aside from chasing down wild horses, Foss had plenty of his own and provided them at many events. Given his extensive ranch and livestock experience, he was referred to as somewhat of an expert on what makes a good bucking horse, ensuring that any horse he provided would make for a good rodeo.
“A horse just naturally bucks. You can see them on the range every day, bucking just for sheer sport of it, and when a horse is being broke to ride and discovers he can pile the rider, he takes a real delight in using all the tricks he can command to do so,” Foss is quoted as saying in a news article.
He provided horses and other animals for local rodeos, including the first horse ridden at Dawson County’s original fair grounds. He even sold horses to Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and became acquainted with personalities such as Martha Jane Cannary, better known as Calamity Jane.
He is also credited with raising the “Greatest Saddle Bronc in Glendive’s history,” Tango. According to information Anderson provided, Tango became infamous for his unpredictable bucking, furious energy and solidified himself as legend when he broke a saddle trying to throw a rider off.
“Of all the stories told, a common theme emerges: He was terrible, and he was terrific,” a biographical article on Tango said.
Aside from his exploits with animals, Foss was accomplished and active in other areas. He was a businessman, owning a grocery store in Allard. He was also an involved community member, being credited as a charter member of the Glendive Elks Lodge and a member of the Montana Stock Growers Association. He is even recorded by the Montana Historical Society, being cited as Ralph “Kid” Foss.
He didn’t have any children through his life, but did have a stepson, and was married twice.
Though it seems few take advantage of it, there is a readily available source of funding for college students left behind as part of The Ralph Foss Memorial Trust.
According to Grantmakers.io, a website that catalogues various grant programs and trusts, the RFMT is worth approximately $537,000 but has really only seen use in the last decade. The trust is managed by U.S. Bank. In total, it has provided 71 grants to various institutions and numerous individuals since 2013, totaling to about $23,000 in distributions.
These distributions include three scholarships given to Dawson Community College students, with the most recent being given in 2016. In total, DCC has received about $9,950 in scholarships from the trust, according to Grantmakers, with the highest individual award being worth $5,750. That was the scholarship awarded in 2016.