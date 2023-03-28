Ralph Foss

L to R: Ralph Foss, Elmond Anderson and sons Barry and Bob

 Photo courtesy of Ava Anderson

Eastern Montana cowboy Ralph Foss, a horse breeder who was well known in the rodeo industry, left behind a legacy that continues to impact the area a half a century after his passing.

Foss lived a fairly quiet life, but managed to become quite accomplished. He primarily lived in Sidney but owned land in Dawson County where he spent a lot of time. Those who knew him more commonly referred to him by his middle name, Hjalmar.

