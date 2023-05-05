Glendive Mayor Teresea Olson shows Dawson County Commissioners (L-R) Dennis Zander, Brad Mitchell and Joe Sharbono the proposed recreational trail master plan in August of 2022. The City of Glendive recently received a Community Development Block Grant in order to fund the master plan.
City of Glendive officials received word this week that the city received a Community Development Block Planning Grant in order to fund the design of a recreational trails master plan.
After discovering the announcement in a press release from the Montana Department of Commerce, the Ranger-Review broke news to Mayor Teresea Olson on Tuesday that the City of Glendive was awarded a $36,750 CDBG Planning Grant to fund a project several years in the making.
“I have been waiting for that news,” Olson said. “I had heard through the grapevine that we were going to be awarded that ... grant, but I had heard nothing about it (officially).”
Great West Engineering applied for the grant on behalf of the city while Headwaters Economics funded the 33% match for a total project budget of $49,000.
The master plan, Olson noted, will consist of planned recreational trails, as well as an engineered design for the trails to make it a “shovel-ready” project the City of Glendive can look at funding in the future.
“This is the exciting first step to basically create a master plan, if you will, of shared-use paths and trails in Glendive and also in Dawson County,” she said. “I can also say that our county commissioners have been very supportive of the City of Glendive as we look at creating that.”
While Olson has worked on finding a way to fund the design of a recreational trail master plan since taking office in January of 2022, the project itself goes back at least 10 years during former mayor Jerry Jimison’s tenure.
“I found information back from 2013 of Mayor Jimison working to help make the trails and paths through Glendive a reality and I was able to grab that torch and use (his) hard work that he did to help make this happen,” she said.
According to the rough draft of the proposed master plan, one major aspect of it includes a trail that would allow for safer passage from Glendive out to Hollecker Lake along Highway 16.
“We’re looking at promoting safety in our community and we are looking at promoting economic development and tourism,” Olson said. “We have little ones that are actually walking and biking on Highway 16 to get out to Hollecker Lake.”
The recreational trail master plan also includes several other trails conceptualized by Building Active Glendive, however a safer passageway out to Hollecker Lake is a top priority for Olson and the Dawson County Commissioners.
“Although there are other parts of trails and paths that I would like to see first, I feel safety wise for our youth that that is probably going to be one of our top priorities,” she said.
It is not yet known how many trails will be included in the designed master plan as a selected engineer will work on it over the course of the next 10 months until March of 2024 when the city is expected to receive the final product and report.
“It’s an open canvas at this point and I plan on pushing the vision as far as our grant limitations will allow me to go,” Olson said. “This was one of the goals that I had when I first ran for office and so I’m just very excited that this is actually one step towards one of the goals that I had.”