CDBG Trail Master Plan Proposal

Glendive Mayor Teresea Olson shows Dawson County Commissioners (L-R) Dennis Zander, Brad Mitchell and Joe Sharbono the proposed recreational trail master plan in August of 2022. The City of Glendive recently received a Community Development Block Grant in order to fund the master plan.

 Ranger-Review file photo

City of Glendive officials received word this week that the city received a Community Development Block Planning Grant in order to fund the design of a recreational trails master plan.

After discovering the announcement in a press release from the Montana Department of Commerce, the Ranger-Review broke news to Mayor Teresea Olson on Tuesday that the City of Glendive was awarded a $36,750 CDBG Planning Grant to fund a project several years in the making.

