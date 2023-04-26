MDT 2023 Active Projects Map

An active projects map provided by the Montana Department of Transportation. According to District 4 Construction Engineer Clay Blackwell, there are currently a total of about 20 projects planned for construction in 2023. The active project map also includes projects that are still in the design phase and does not strictly indicate projects set for construction this year.

As construction season nears, the Montana Department of Transportation has plenty of projects planned statewide for 2023, however the people of Dawson County will likely not see much local road construction this year.

According to District 4 Construction Engineer Clay Blackwell, there are approximately 20 projects planned for construction across the 16-county region varying in scope.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com