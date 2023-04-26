As construction season nears, the Montana Department of Transportation has plenty of projects planned statewide for 2023, however the people of Dawson County will likely not see much local road construction this year.
According to District 4 Construction Engineer Clay Blackwell, there are approximately 20 projects planned for construction across the 16-county region varying in scope.
Although seemingly not a large number, some of those are multiple projects combined to create one large project, Blackwell said in an interview on Monday.
As an example, he explained the Timber Bridges project includes 16 different sites spread out throughout three different counties; Daniels, Roosevelt and Valley counties.
“It’s kind of crazy because we’ve got one bridge … project with 16 sites on it and most of those are so far apart, they’re almost a different project in themselves to be honest with you,” Blackwell said. “The public doesn’t understand that, they see each one of those as one project, but we consider that design-build as one … $40 million project.”
District 4 Administrator Shane Mintz noted that there is actually no construction planned to occur in Dawson County this year, as most of the current active projects in and around Glendive are scheduled for construction beginning next year.
“For this particular summer, we don’t necessarily have that much going in Dawson County, per se,” Mintz said.
Nonetheless, locals can expect to see construction crews in the surrounding region, especially in Wibaux and Prairie counties.
“We have an overlay that we’re starting on right now in Prairie County to the south here called Fallon Southwest, which will be to mill and overlay the interstate on the eastbound side there between Fallon and Terry,” Mintz noted, adding there are still several ongoing bridge and road improvement projects in Wibaux County. “We’re definitely spending some money in Wibaux County, last year and this year.”
Blackwell added there are some other major projects his crews will work on North of Glendive, specifically noting a $34 million reconstruction project of six miles of Highway 201 West of Fairview.
As of April 1, MDT District 4 has issued contractor payments in the amount of approximately $74.3 million FYTD, leading the state in contract payments for FY23.
“We’re not done,” Mintz said. “We will make more payments before July 1.”
He added the district with the next highest amount of contract payments is District 5 paying out $56.4 million FYTD.
“That goes up and down some (each year) depending on when payments are made on contracts … but we’re also the biggest district; we have the most state highway miles,” Mintz said.
Part of this year’s larger sum, according to Blackwell and Mintz, is likely due to the fact they are working on finishing up and paying for projects funded in part by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) signed into law in 2009 by then President Barack Obama following the 2008-09 recession.
District 4 Reconstruction Engineer Jim Frank explained ARRA was the (2009 crash version) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Between funding provided through both the ARRA and CARES acts, MDT is catching up on projects that were delayed for a number of reasons.
A couple of factors affecting project schedules and available funding over the last few years includes inflation and the availability of materials.
“For instance, over one year ago we awarded a bridge project and they would have normally had plenty of time and they had a schedule to have it all done and open traffic by October (of 2022, but) the problem is they didn’t even get the bridge beams,” Mintz said. “The availability of materials has also probably impacted inflation and certainly impacted our project schedules.”
As Blackwell prepares his crews for the 2023 construction season, he is anticipating a busier year than is usual for District 4.
“It started out really busy and I think we are going to go full bore until the end and the only thing that is going to stop us is weather,” Blackwell said. “Personally, I think we’ll see one of our busiest years this year in construction.”