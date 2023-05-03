Almost one year since for-sale-by-owner properties disappeared from one popular real estate marketplace platform, the Montana 2023 Legislature passed House Bill 247 last week, revising laws that will again allow it to host such listings.
In June of 2022, the Ranger-Review broke a story about the removal of all Montana FSBO listings on Zillow.
At that time, it was discovered Big Sky Country Multiple Listing Service, a Bozeman-based company, filed a petition just months prior with the Montana Board of Realty Regulation requesting the removal of FSBO listings from Zillow due to its interpretation of Montana laws (MCA 37-51-321 (2)) dealing with real estate.
Montana code states that it is unlawful for “a broker or salesperson to openly advertise property belonging to others, whether by means of printed material, radio, television, or display or by other means, unless the broker or salesperson has a signed listing agreement from the owner of the property. The listing agreement must be valid as of the date of advertisement.”
For-Sale-By-Owner listings are those of which owners advertise and sell their home without formal representation from a realtor or brokerage.
At the time, Montana was the second state in which Zillow removed FSBO listings, the first being Wisconsin in which a local MLS raised similar concerns with the interpretation of state law.
As a result of the petition from by Big Sky Country MLS, Zillow temporarily removed FSBO postings as it worked to resolve the issue in the hope of displaying Montana FSBO postings in the future, Zillow Corporate Communications Manager Will Lemke stated in the June 16, 2022 issue of the Ranger-Review.
For the past year, homeowners interested in posting a FSBO listing on Zillow were met with a support message notifying them of reasons they cannot post the listing at this time.
Zillow Government and Public Affairs Manager Beth Wanless issued a statement explaining the effects of having to remove all of its FSBO listings in the State of Montana this last year.
“When we were forced to take down independent, for-sale-by-owner postings, it hurt both sellers and buyers across Montana,” Wanless said. “Zillow research found that people who sell and buy without the help of an agent tend to be more rural customers, which is often the case in Montana real estate.”
Such work between Zillow, Montana House Majority Leader Sue Vinton and the Montana Association of Realtors paid off for the company, as Vinton introduced HB 247 “revising laws relating to exemptions concerning the Board of Realty Regulation (and) providing that certain digital media platforms are exempt; amending sections ... 37-51-321, MCA,” which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday, April 25.
“Under current law, newspapers, tv stations and radio stations advertising for-sale-by-owner properties are exempt from requirements of the real estate licensing act,” Montana Association of Realtors’ Government Affairs Director Sam Sills said. “HB 247 simply clarifies that the exemption given to these traditional media outlets also applies to online digital media platforms, provided the operator is not providing services to the seller for which a real estate license is required.”
Amendments to MCA 37-51-321 as a result of HB 247 state: “The provisions of subsection (2)(a) do not prevent a broker or salesperson from ... hosting advertisements on a website under the control or apparent control of a broker or salesperson for which the advertisements are posted on the website by the owner or landlord of the property for sale or rent, as long as the broker or salesperson does not perform on behalf of the owner or landlord of the property any services for which a license as a broker or salesperson is required.”
In Wanless’ statement, she expressed the company’s overall support of HB 247 which will ultimately allow Zillow to again post FSBO listings, effective immediately.
“Today is a great day for Montana home and property owners who want to sell their property independently,” she noted. “Before this bill passed, Montanans were at a disadvantage and unable to independently advertise their property on Zillow ... (We) believe that being formally represented by a real estate professional is the best way to navigate the real estate process, but we also believe in consumer choice; that’s why we supported this bill.”
“We view this bill as a commonsense update to the real estate licensing act,” Sill said.
FSBO listings are anticipated to return to Zillow “as soon as possible,” according to information from Zillow.