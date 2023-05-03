Zillow FSBO Map

All Montana for-sale-by-owner listings were removed from Zillow, a real estate marketplace platform, early on in 2022 as a result of a petition filed with the Montana Board of Realty Regulation. Big Sky Multiple Listing Service out of Bozeman filed the petition due to its interpretation of Montana law it believed prohibited FSBO listings on Zillow. FSBO listings are expected to return to the platform soon as a result of recently passed legislation.

 Ranger-Review file photo

Almost one year since for-sale-by-owner properties disappeared from one popular real estate marketplace platform, the Montana 2023 Legislature passed House Bill 247 last week, revising laws that will again allow it to host such listings.

In June of 2022, the Ranger-Review broke a story about the removal of all Montana FSBO listings on Zillow.

