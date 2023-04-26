Heart of a Lion

The “Heart of a Lion” bronze statue in the parking lot of the Eastern Plains Event Center will be one of many local attractions that Lions Clubs International members will get to see as they converge on Glendive for the 2023 Annual Lions Convention this weekend. The Glendive Lions Club is hosting this year’s convention after the 2020 convention scheduled to take place in town was cancelled due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Brendan Heidner photo

“Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.”

Glendive will be filled with said Lions as Lions Clubs International members from across the state as they converge on the community this weekend for the 2023 Annual Lions Convention, an event that was originally supposed to occur in 2020.

