“Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.”
Glendive will be filled with said Lions as Lions Clubs International members from across the state as they converge on the community this weekend for the 2023 Annual Lions Convention, an event that was originally supposed to occur in 2020.
Glendive Lions Club Treasurer Deb Wagner Anderson said in an interview Monday that the event was planned three years ago and ready for clubs from around Montana to meet in Glendive and take in Makoshika State Park, the Lions Camp and many other local attractions. However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic caused the Glendive Lions to ultimately cancel the event and hope they would have the opportunity to host it some time in the future.
“It almost happened and a month before it was cancelled due to Covid,” Anderson said. “We knew for everyone’s safety that was the right thing to do.”
After three years, Anderson and the remaining 27 members of the Glendive Lions are pleased to have the opportunity to host a total of 33 clubs — approximately 115 Lions — from across the State of Montana this weekend.
“The district votes where the convention will be each year and so last year, Glendive was selected to host this year,” Anderson said, noting approximately half of the clubs in the state will participate. “We’re very pleased that everyone is coming to Glendive.”
In an effort to showcase Eastern Montana as best they can in just two days, Glendive Lions Club member Don Idso noted they have several activities and tours planned they hope their visitors take advantage of.
“Some of the things that we have on our program are some of the very things that we planned then, but some things are different as well,” Idso said.
Two tours that the Lions are most excited about giving are of their Lions Camp established within Makoshika State Park, as well as of the bronze sculpture trail led by Bridger Bronze artist Pamela Harr.
“I’m delighted that we will have an opportunity to take people out (to the Lions Camp),” Idso said.
“We are going to showcase our Heart of a Lion (sculpture) down by the (Eastern Plains Event Center),” Anderson said. “We are going to have one large group picture around the lion.”
One other local event that the Glendive Lions Club participates in and hope to give their visiting members a taste of is their menu at the fair each year.
“We’re going to serve up a menu that we serve during the Dawson County Fair, so we will be at the food booth … and the setting is trying to give people the feel that they are at the fair,” Anderson said. “We thought that would be kind of fun.”
The Glendive Lions Club is all about promoting Glendive and Eastern Montana during the convention this year, to the point that several local businesses have “graciously” donated items for a silent auction that visiting members will have an opportunity to take home with them. Additionally, the 33 clubs attending the event were asked to provide silent auction items as well.
The funds raised from the silent auction will ultimately get donated to a cause that the Lions Clubs International supports, such as Lions Sight and Vision, Leader Dogs for the Blind and Montana Youth Diabetes, to name a few.
Not only are the Glendive Lions excited for the opportunity to host this year’s convention, but also the fact that the community is preparing to show their support and welcome the visiting clubs with open arms.
Anderson noted posters with the words “Welcome Lions” were given to local businesses to place in their storefronts to welcome visiting members as they drive through the community throughout the two-day convention.
Mayor Teresea Olson also officially proclaimed this week, April 24-29, as Lions Week in the City of Glendive in honor of the convention.
“The plan is to have as many as we can have of those posters up in the store windows, so everyone knows that Glendive is behind us,” she noted. “It’s with great pride and honor to be able to host, to bring the convention to Glendive to show the beauty of our part of Montana which we call home.”
“We’re excited to showcase Eastern Montana,” Idso said. “I’m proud of the group of Lions we have here.”
For more information about the Glendive Lions Club and how to get involved in the organization, contact Idso at (406) 377-5007.