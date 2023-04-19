One official with the Montana Office of Public Instruction was in town last week to present an untapped grant opportunity encouraging people to start comprehensive summer or after school programs over the next year to address learning loss in students following the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPI Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Director Wendi Fawns, who is also the mother of Dawson County High School teacher Rebecca Fawns, presented information about the Extended/Expanded Learning Opportunity (ELO) Grant to a small audience in the basement of the Glendive Public Library on Wednesday.
According to information from OPI, the ELO Grant “seeks to support and empower young learners across the state through a coordinated, comprehensive and consistent community approach.”
“The goal of today is to really share grant opportunities to you as the public,” Fawns said. “In the area of funding for education, there is no shortage.”
With a total of approximately $7.64 million allocated to the State of Montana for summer enrichment and after-school programs through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), she noted the ELO Grant remains a funding source not many have applied for since it was created, and it will ultimately end in the summer of 2024.
The grant was designed to fund programs that help students engage in learning math and reading skills, specifically, as well as better connect them to other people and resources in the community.
“We are very much aware as a state that our math and reading scores are not doing well,” Fawns said. “We’ve got students at a very low proficiency rate across the board.”
According to information from OPI’s mathematics and English language arts (ELA) proficiency assessments, Dawson County High School students in the “advanced percent” category have steadily decreased since fiscal year 2019, while those in the “novice percent” category have increased.
ELA proficiency levels indicate a 26% decrease of DCHS students in the advanced percent category and a 37% increase in the novice category.
Additionally, DCHS mathematics proficiency levels in the advanced percent category dropped 100% between FY19 and FY21 and remained at zero throughout FY22.
Proficiency level data was not recorded in FY20 as a result of impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of creating another lecture-style class for students to sit in on after school or during the summer, Fawns encourages people to come up with an idea to meet the students where they are at and turn an average activity they are already engaged in into a learning opportunity.
“Think intentionally,” she said. “How can I take this activity that I normally do with kids that engages them and how can I transition that into something that is going to really shore up their (learning) skills?”
While the ELO Grant encourages more student engagement in the subjects of math and reading, Fawns explained it also prompts community involvement with the programs started as a result of the summer or after-school programs.
“Partnerships are important in this grant,” she said.
As an example, she noted the school district would inevitably become a partner due to the ELO Grant requiring the proposed program to “demonstrate connection to local district(s) ESSER ARP Plans.”
Additionally, other local nonprofit and civics organizations could become partners as well by providing curriculum or staff to benefit the summer or after-school program.
“If you are using 4-H curriculum, if you are using Rotary staff, if you are using the school’s facility, those are all partners,” Fawns said.
Applicants to the ELO Grant are eligible for an award between $15,000 to $25,000 to fund a summer or after-school program with no match required to receive the grant award.
Fawns noted the match is ultimately the partnerships that will form as a result of starting a program, and she hopes more people take advantage of the ELO Grant before it ends next year.
“We do not have tons of people applying and that’s sad to me,” she said, adding the more people apply for it, the better.
In her time as the ESSER director for the State of Montana, Fawns noted she knows of many people who make attempts to apply for a grant, but quit once they hit portions of the application that they do not understand, assuming they are not an eligible applicant.
She encourages anyone attempting to apply to push through the application and ask questions throughout the process until it is ultimately determined by OPI that they are not eligible for the funding.
“The biggest hurdle that I see in applicants is they hit a barrier, they hit something they’re not familiar with, and they go, ‘I must not be able to apply,’” Fawns said. “I would almost say the reverse ... (and) let the application tell you no.”
For more information about the ELO Grant and how to apply, visit www.opi.mt.gov or contact Fawns at (406) 437-8595.