One official with the Montana Office of Public Instruction was in town last week to present an untapped grant opportunity encouraging people to start comprehensive summer or after school programs over the next year to address learning loss in students following the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPI Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Director Wendi Fawns, who is also the mother of Dawson County High School teacher Rebecca Fawns, presented information about the Extended/Expanded Learning Opportunity (ELO) Grant to a small audience in the basement of the Glendive Public Library on Wednesday.

