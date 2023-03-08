The local chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW) organized a last-minute town hall-style meeting with Dawson County’s two legislative representatives on Monday, and locals filled the basement of the Glendive Public Library to ask questions and express concerns about the events of the 68th Montana Legislature.
Rep. Bob Phalen (House District 36) and Sen. Steve Hinebauch (Senate District 18) introduced themselves to the large crowd by explaining their roles and goals for this legislative session.
“It’s a pleasure for me to be able to represent Wibaux, Dawson and Richland counties,” Hinebauch said, adding it is his fourth term in the Montana Senate. “I think I have the best people there is to represent in the State of Montana.”
Hinebauch serves as one of four majority whips, chairman of the Senate Fish and Game Committee, and a member of Judiciary Committee and Health and Human Services Committee.
On the other side of the Montana Capitol building, Phalen serves in the House of Representatives as vice chairman of the State Administration Committee, a member of a special select committee regarding election integrity, as well as a member of the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee and Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee.
“I just wanted to start off by saying if you have prayed (for us), thank you,” Phalen said.
One of the largest goals both representatives said they have for this year’s legislative session is to support giving as much leftover money back to the taxpayers of Montana.
According to Hinebauch, House Bill 192 purposes $480 million in surplus revenue for income and property tax refunds, as well as to pay bonds.
“What we’re doing is we’re giving it to the taxpayers that paid it,” he said.
The bill, if passed and eventually signed by the Governor, will give eligible persons a $1,250 rebate, or $2,500 per couple, based on their “incurred individual income tax liability in Montana in 2021.”
“That’s one thing that we’ve pushed for a lot,” Hinebauch said.
Phalen’s primary goals revolve around his own bill, HB 234, which revises Montana’s laws regarding the “dissemination of obscene material to minors,” as well as supporting other similar bills such as HB 359 prohibiting minors from attending drag shows.
Audience Concerns
Glendive resident Al Heidt openly opposed Phalen’s sentiments about HB 359, as he believes a person in drag is permissible under the First Amendment.
“Freedom of speech says we have a right to present ourselves the way we want,” Heidt said. “These women all have blue jeans and stuff on, are they drag?”
Before any answer to Heidt’s remarks was given, moderator Steve Merrill redirected the audience to a pile of index cards containing numerous questions for the two lawmakers, many of them inquiring about Phalen’s HB 234.
“I’ve got three piles of cards and I suspect as I walk through them, they’re going to hit a lot of the same things over and over again,” Merrill said. “We’ll see what happens here.”
The first question Merrill read involved Senate Bills 287 and 497, and whether the language for them would get any revisions during the second half of the legislative session.
“They are bills that deal with public access and private property (and) they both died,” Hinebauch said.
Regarding Phalen’s bill, HB 234, Merrill read off another question about whetheremployees of businesses such as gas stations or The Attic would remain exempt from any fines or prosecution if any revisions of the dissemination of obscene material to minors law were made.
Phalen referred to Montana Code Annotated 45-8-206 (2)(e), which states, “A person does not violate this section if ... the person is a retail sales clerk with no financial interest in the material or performance or in the establishment displaying or selling the material or performance.”
“If this bill goes through the Senate and passes in the Senate and the governor signs it, then ... public schools will not be exempt,” Phalen said. “As far as The Attic goes, it should have no effect on them whatsoever.”
Additionally, one other question asked the two legislators why they “feel the need” to override obscenity policies already established by local school boards which govern the content taught by teachers, as well as books purchased by school librarians.
As an example, Phalen displayed one of a few books that he believes should never hit the shelves in Montana’s public and school libraries: a book titled “Gender Queer.”
“I don’t know what you guys think, but I think that this kind of stuff with our kids and our grandkids ... is absolutely disgusting,” he said. “I cannot imagine why you would think something like this would be okay.”
Phalen’s remarks ultimately sparked an uproar of the present audience as many people opposed his reasons for introducing HB 234 and questioned if he read the book prior to doing so.
Some in attendance expressed their opinion that just because Phalen and other people may feel uncomfortable or disagree with their children viewing certain materials like “Gender Queer” does not give lawmakers a right to make that decision for every parent.
“Every person has a right not to read a book (and) every person has a right to have their child not read a book,” Carole Wilondek said. “But that same person that does not have the right to tell an entire school or an entire community that they can’t read the book.”
Wilondek’s response garnered a resounding applause of support, as several other members of the audience shared similar remarks.
The meeting grew contentious numerous times, even to the point Phalen and Hinebauch threatened to cut the meeting short and walk out.
“We can just go; if you guys want to listen, you can listen, but if you want to talk, that’s fine but we can leave if you don’t want to,” Hinebauch said.
Ilene Robins expressed concerns about HB 391, a bill that would require Montana’s city and county governments to “collect a user fee on certain exempt property,” including churches and other nonprofit organizations. Hinebauch is recorded as one of the six lawmakers who introduced the bill.
“I cannot understand why you would back somebody essentially putting another tax on us when we’re having such a hard time making it anyway in our nonprofits and churches,” Robins said.
Hinebauch could not recall introducing such a bill, however, according to the Montana Legislature bill lookup tool, HB 391 was tabled in committee on Feb. 17 by unanimous vote.
Merrill expressed his concerns about what appeared to be a “movement” to put more emphasis on private schools and more people putting their children in private schools, as well as efforts to use more tax dollars to fund them over public schools.
“I don’t have a peculiar problem with Billings Central, Butte Central (and) the catholic schools that have funded their way through all the years,” Merrill said. “My bigger concern is more rural areas. In Glendive, we can barely get what we need for our public schools; how would we split any money (with) private?”
He explained a rise in private schools works in metropolitan areas such as Billings due to the number of children in schools, however rural areas do not have the population nor tax base to fund both private and public schools.
“If any of that state money gets drained to private schools, I think our public schools in (Glendive), Wibaux (and) Terry, they don’t have that option,” Merrill said. “The big time towns, they can carry that.”
Hinebauch reassured Merrill that he believes that will not happen, and if it does, it will not happen anytime soon.
“The possibilities of that are pretty slim, I don’t think that will ever happen myself,” he said.
The aforementioned issues were paramount during the town hall meeting and while many other questions were asked over the course of the hour, Merrill brought the meeting to a close after the discussion continually returned to the same points of disagreement and contention.
Some of those in attendance went so far as to openly call Phalen and Hinebauch cowards for indicating a desire to cut the meeting just short of the full hour and a half time limit.
“I think we’ve kind of reached impasse; I think you can agree with that part of it,” Merrill said. “If (Hinebauch and Phalen) can hang around for 10 minutes, maybe you’ll get (to personally ask) another question.”