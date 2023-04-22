The eroding banks of Penninger Park along the Yellowstone River remain a point of concern for the City of Glendive 10 years after requesting federal assistance and a research group from Montana State University plans to study the rate of erosion beginning in May.

Kristin Smith, a lead for Headwaters Economics’ FloodWise Community Assistance Program, presented a project scope to the Glendive City Council recently outlining the collection of data and research a team from MSU plans to work on in Glendive soon.

