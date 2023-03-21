national ag week

Sarah and Joshua Christenson pride themselves on being part of the local food economy. As co-owners of a 117-year-old ranch in western Montana, their days are spent mending fence poles, herding cattle and, increasingly, driving trailers of cows across the state to available butchers.

Ranchers across the West, including the Christensons, often truck their cows hundreds of miles to meatpacking facilities that slaughter, butcher and package the meat for sale. The highway miles add carbon emissions and financial burden to an industry that already struggles for environmental and economic sustainability. The problem is so significant that western cities like Missoula are seeking community-owned solutions to the processing bottleneck.

Hailey Smalley is a freelance environmental journalist and graduate student in the University of Montana’s environmental and natural resources journalism program. She has contributed to the Missoula Current and Montana Public Radio. Prior to pursuing journalism, Hailey was an environmental educator and naturalist with several nonprofits throughout the American West.