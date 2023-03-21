National Ag Week is March 20-26 with National Ag Day March 22. It’s a time to celebrate agriculture. Agriculture remains the number-one industry for Montana, outpacing mining, tourism and forestry products along with oil and gas. Montana agriculture is diverse and known throughout the world for its wheat, beef, pulse crops and barley, plus local farmers and ranchers produce plenty of other agricultural products including bees/honey, cherries, sugar beets, corn, canola, seed potatoes, dairy products, hogs, chickens/eggs and more.

“American farmers and ranchers provide safe and nutritious food for consumers in this country and across the world,” noted MFBF President Cyndi Johnson, a Conrad wheat farmer. “What’s impressive is so many farmers and ranchers are producing more food with fewer inputs and less environmental impact. Even now, with the high cost and shortages of inputs, be assured that America’s farmers and ranchers will continue to keep food on your table. That’s truly a reason to celebrate.”