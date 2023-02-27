The speculation, mistrust and blame that began flying when the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club closed its doors last year was inflamed when word of a generous gift from the Richard and Winifred McMullin estate of nearly $200,000 spread last fall. Since the gift was left to the local club, which was no longer operating, the money went to the Sidney club instead. This renewed questions and lingering bad feelings among some in Glendive.
Blame for the closure of the club among local supporters was put on the merger between the local club and the Boys and Girls Club of Richland County that occurred in 2019. The merger resulted in significant changes during the club's last years, often leaving those on the outside wondering about those changes.
Some of the club's former officials noted they had concerns regarding the merger and felt the partnership between the two clubs was detrimental to the local institution. Other former officials, meanwhile, argue that the merger helped prolong the local club's life amid well-known financial struggles.
The Ranger-Review has repeatedly reached out to former officials from the Dawson club in the past, but it was only recently that some of them were willing to speak on the record to share their perspectives.
All former members of the Dawson club's board of directors were contacted for comment in this story, as were officials for the Richland County club. Many did not return requests for comment.
Background
As the local club was dealing with years of compounding issues, including lack of staff, lack of enrollment and financial hardship, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dawson County and Richland County announced in 2018 that they would be merging to become the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak. Among the benefits this was expected to bring was financial stability for the Dawson club, as the Richland County club was much more stable both in enrollment and fundraising and presented an opportunity to share resources.
The Dawson club's struggles had been well documented leading up to the merger. For example, the club canceled its annual summer program in 2018 due to low enrollment.
According to Don Higbee, former president of the Dawson club's board of directors, and Tina Carter, the club's CEO prior to the merger, the merger was facilitated by Ryan Scheel, the Boys and Girls Club of America's then-regional director for Eastern Montana. He now serves as the BGCA's development director, according to the organization's website.
In a statement responding to a request to speak with Scheel, the BGCA said that the organization values offering "optimal environments" to its members to allow local clubs to thrive. With the Dawson Club facing multiple hurdles, the merger with the Richland County club was believed to be the best choice to addressing those issues.
"This merger allowed for greater synergy of the two organizations and was consummated in 2019. The new organization, Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak (BGCM), brings a shared vision to reach more children and teens in Eastern Montana," BGCA said in its statement.
Higbee noted that the conversation about a merger began approximately a year prior to it taking place, saying it was a common practice for smaller clubs that were facing struggles to join with larger clubs that had more stability. The BGCA in its statement noted that addressing the issues at the Dawson Club had been an ongoing conversation for several years.
As with any big change, Higbee noted there was some anxiety about how merging the clubs would affect the club's members and the officials' responsibilities. Before seriously beginning the conversation about merging, the board was also considering running a youth program under a different name in an attempt to pursue different funding sources, as Higbee said the BGCA itself actually provides very little financial support to local clubs.
"We were at risk of closure and even talked about doing a similar program, just not under the Boys and Girls Club name," he said.
Carter said she was never informed about the initial merger conversation until the board was getting ready to move ahead with the plan.
Following the merger, the local club continued to deal with many of the same issues, primary low enrollment. In November of 2021, it was announced that the club would be selling its building and moving into a smaller space to cut operating costs.
The club then moved into the Uran Center, now known as the Gate City Commons, where it stayed until the club's final closure last summer.
Communication breakdowns
Following the merger, the roles of the Dawson club's leadership changed dramatically and operations adapted to being overseen by Richland County club officials. Dawson club officials report communication gaps, but opinions differ on whether these were minor inconveniences or the new reality of how the partnership would operate.
Carter resigned in 2018, shortly before the merger was publicaly announced. She said she left when she was unable to get the board to agree to a meeting to discuss how to move forward following the 2018 summer shut down.
"In August, when it was time for kids to come back (for the after school program), they always wait until the last minute to sign up. So we didn't have that many kids, so I didn't know whether to call staff back or not," Carter said. "I didn't know whether to call back staff because we didn't have any kids and didn't have any money to pay anybody, but Friday, the 24th, we had 18 kids (singed up) and just myself and the program director as staff, and I couldn't get any word from the board."
Carter said it was this lack of communication, in addition to not being informed of the initial merger conversation, left her feeling frustrated and led to her decision to step down.
Following Carter's departure, the club's program director, Brandy Elizaldi, took over as the new unit director for the Dawson Club under the new leadership structure of the club following the merger.
As for the board, Higbee said multiple members left after the merger for undisclosed reasons, leaving about three members remaining. At that point, the board became a committee, with the board of directors for the Richland County club taking over as the operational authority for both clubs.
Communications with the board of directors was limited for the Dawson County committee. Communication had to go through Elaine Steadman, the CEO for the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak, who served as the point of contact for the Glendive officials. Steadman was also the designated contact for media inquiries following the merger.
The only time the local club committee had direct contact with members of the board were during the few meetings that they had together in Sidney, according to Higbee.
Despite the limited contact, he added that he believed this communication system was overall adequate. However he also noted that with the merger came a lot of operational changes, resulting in "growing pains."
Between those growing pains and the club's ongoing struggles, unit director turnover was high. Elizaldi said she also left the position due to what she perceived as a lack of support from the organization. This meant more time was required from the committee to ensure the club remained in operation. However, Higbee noted the committee was comprised of volunteers, which resulted in missteps.
"It's hard to require a lot of time from a volunteer board, especially when you're having a hard time with program directors. There were definitely a lot of growing pains and that may have led to some miscommunication," he said.
Elizaldi said she believes the issue went further than just miscommunication, saying that the communications bottleneck left the impression that the board of directors was barely involved with the Dawson Club at all.
"I was told (Steadman) was my go-to," Elizaldi said, adding that the involvement from the board of directors was "essentially next to none."
The Ranger-Review made repeated attempts to reach Steadman and Jason Brothen, chairman of the board of directors for the MonDak club, for an interview. Eventually, Steadman provided a statement on behalf of the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak. The statement did not address communication between Richland County and Dawson County officials.
Financial limits
With the Dawson Club in serious financial straights prior to the merger, steep budget cuts followed. Steadman refused to disclose the official terms of the merger and its financial implications.
"Regarding your inquiry about terms of the merger, this information is confidential, so I am unable to share specific details or provide documentation," she said.
Whatever the terms were, Higbee said that once the merger was finalized, the impact was immediately clear as the Richland club began making payments on all of the club's debts.
"As soon as the merger happened, the building got paid off, all of our debts got paid off, Sidney invested in Glendive. I don't think you can say they didn't," Higbee said.
Higbee credits the involvement of the Richland County club for the club remaining open for as long as it did, especially after the COVID-19 Pandemic forced the club to close for an extended period of time.
However, there were also plenty of restraints in place as the organization's board of directors was in control of the finance for both clubs, and according to those on the ground, kept a pretty tight grip on everything. The biggest issue Elizaldi said she dealt with in her time as the Dawson club's unit director was a lack of staff.
Following the merger, Elizaldi claims she was unable to get approval to hire anyone once the clubs were officially joined, leaving her as the only full-time staff member along with one part-time staff member. She said she expressed concerns with the limited staff to club leadership, but was told there just wasn't enough funds to hire additional staff.
Since staff was needed to supervise the kids, this meant that activities couldn't be divided by age groups, forcing some of the club's older members into activities that weren't enjoyable for their age and negatively impacting their experience. They even had to take their bathroom breaks at the same time, she reported.
"I was the only full-time staff member and then we had one part-time staff member, and at that point we had to get activities for the whole club involved because we couldn't split them up, we didn't have the staffing to do that," she said. "That was my major issue, because then it got away from what the Boys and Girls Club was about and turned into basically a glorified daycare center."
When asked about staffing concerns, Steadman again said staffing information was confidential and declined to answer. Higbee said he was unaware of any hiring freezes that may have been put in place, but recalled that the club did make use of part-time staff from various sources, such as AmeriCorp volunteers.
On top of the group activities, Elizaldi noted there were mutliple assets the club had that were liquidated, including a bus the club used to transport its members for outdoor activities. The Second Chance Furniture and More store, a non-profit store that Carter operated as a fundraising source for the club, was let go of almost immediately upon the merger, Carter reported.
The building the club had been occupying was sold in 2021. Higbee said selling the building was something the Dawson club's board had been discussing since COVID hit as they sought to cut down on operating expenses.
"Our numbers were down, we just couldn't keep the space. We looked at other ideas to bring down our expenses, including renting versus owning," he said.
Steadman added that the building was actually sold for less than the club owed on it.
"The former Dawson Club building was sold for considerably less than remained on the mortgage in order to reduce monthly expenses and projected necessary repairs," Steadman said.
Before the club moved out, it held a sale to get rid of any "overflow goods," items that wouldn't be needed or that there wouldn't be space for in the club's new location.
A final point of frustration that Elizaldi said she had was with fundraising goals. With annual fundraising goals set upwards of $50,000, she said she felt these goals were unrealistic and could not be met in a community the size of Glendive.
Higbee, meanwhile, said while the goals were lofty, he wouldn't characterize them as unrealistic. Describing it as a "teach me to fish" situation, he pointed out that the Richland County club had some advantages that he believes could have benefited the Dawson club, such as established relations with corporate sponsors and experienced grant writers. However, with the local committee's volunteers already struggling to commit the time they needed to, they were not able to take full advantage of those resources.
Final closure
Ultimately, it was announced on May 15 in a letter signed by Steadman and Brothen that the Dawson club would be closing. While the club's ongoing issues contributed to the closure, Steadman stated in an interview following the announcement that the board of directors also set some goals for the Dawson club to meet in December 2021. Those goals included having 25 club members signed up for the summer program and receiving $25,000 in donations by May 1, 2022, which the Dawson club failed to do.
In her more recent statement, Steadman said the club's membership at the time of the closure was less than 20 kids, with an average daily attendance of eight members. She also noted that the Dawson club was essentially being completely financed by the Richland County club.
"From August 2018 through May 2022, BGCDC was almost completely supported financially by BGCM, and membership never increased from the low numbers served at the start of the merger," she said. "Overhead expenses with minimal local income and low attendance made the final decision to close the facility, while extremely difficult, the only sound fiscal choice."
Higbee said that, ultimately, this outcome was predictable, unfortunate as it was. Club leaders tried to find other solutions and other alternatives to a complete closure, such as offering more flexible schedules and more activities to members, he said, but in the end, couldn't continue operations.
He said he wouldn't characterize the final relationship between the Dawson and Richland County clubs negatively, saying everyone tried what they could to keep the place going.
"I can't say it was bad, their heart was in the same place. It's just always been a struggle," he said.
From another perspective though, Elizaldi and Carter both said they felt the merger was ultimately the reason for the club's closure, as they felt the Richland County club's decisions were overall harmful to the club's longevity.
"They didn't care about our club at all. I felt, going in, they set unrealistic goals and expectations for our club," Elizaldi said. "I felt like maybe, (closure) was their intention from the beginning."
As for the McMullin gift and its redirection to Sidney, Steadman said it is very much appreciated.
"BGCM is very grateful for the McMullin bequest which will help us continue to serve youth in our region," she said.