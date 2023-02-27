The speculation, mistrust and blame that began flying when the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club closed its doors last year was inflamed when word of a generous gift from the Richard and Winifred McMullin estate of nearly $200,000 spread last fall. Since the gift was left to the local club, which was no longer operating, the money went to the Sidney club instead. This renewed questions and lingering bad feelings among some in Glendive.

Blame for the closure of the club among local supporters was put on the merger between the local club and the Boys and Girls Club of Richland County that occurred in 2019. The merger resulted in significant changes during the club's last years, often leaving those on the outside wondering about those changes.

