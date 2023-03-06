With about two weeks left for candidates to file for school board elections, there is still plenty of time for people to throw their hat into the ring if they wish. So far, mainly incumbents have filed to retain their positions, though some still have yet to file, at least one seat will be contested and at least one candidate has indicated they will not seek re-election.
Candidate filing for school board elections is open until March 23 at 5 p.m. All candidates must file their intent to run with the Dawson County Clerk and Recorder or, for Richey, with the clerk of their school district.
There are position up for election this year on all of Dawson County’s school boards, which include Richey, Deer Creek, Bloomfield, Lindsay, the Glendive Unified School Board and the Dawson Community College board. So far, seven out of a total of 12 incumbents have filed to retain their positions.
The only incumbent who has hinted that they will not be seeking re-election is DCC Trustee Mike Wilondek who, during the board’s meeting on Feb. 13, said he likely will not be looking to retain his position. Wilondek’s position is a three-year term.
DCC board incumbents Sarah Thorson, for a three-year term and Gloria Garceau-Glaser. Garceau-Glaser currently holds a one year-term, however she has filed now to fill a three-year term. Trustee Sandy Johnson, meanwhile, has filed to re-tain her seat, a two-year term.
Other incumbents who have filed for three-year terms are Mike Ziegler for the GUSB; Kelsi Nellermoe for the Deer Creek board; Corey Richers for the Lindsay board; and Adam Janssen and Nicole Keller for the Richey Board.
The race that will be contested will be on the Richey school board, as two other candidates have filed to challenge the incumbents. One incumbent, Jana Olson, had not filed for re-election as of March 3, so it is unclear if one or two seats on the board will be contested. Olson’s position is also a three-year term.
The candidates who have filed to challenge the incumbents are Danielle Servais and Tristan Veverka.
There are also still some positions that don’t have current incumbents. On the GUSB, positions for the representatives of the Lindsay and Deer Creek high school districts are still vacant, each are three year terms.
Other positions up for election include a three-year term on the Lindsay School Board, currently held by Shawn Walker, and a three-year term on the Deer Creek school board currently held by Joy Undem.