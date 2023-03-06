With about two weeks left for candidates to file for school board elections, there is still plenty of time for people to throw their hat into the ring if they wish. So far, mainly incumbents have filed to retain their positions, though some still have yet to file, at least one seat will be contested and at least one candidate has indicated they will not seek re-election.

Candidate filing for school board elections is open until March 23 at 5 p.m. All candidates must file their intent to run with the Dawson County Clerk and Recorder or, for Richey, with the clerk of their school district.

