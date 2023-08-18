(L-R) Dane Johnson, Calen Cavallaro, Corey McWilliams, Curren Mezak, Ethan Spence, George LaFaye, Jeremiah Robinson, Heath Caldwell, Zach Cooper and Levi Meld work on hauling out a fossil known as Hungry Joe Turtle in a dino wheel, a one-wheeled, wheel barrow-like vehicle used to transport large, heavy fossils from the dig site. The group guiding the wheel is made up of Museum of the Rockies personnel and MSU students and graduates.
Photo courtesy of Lee Hall
(L-R) Zach Cooper, George LaFaye, Curren Mezak and Mifune Dinosaur Museum Curator Dr. Naoki Ikegami pose with an edmontosaurus fossil just before it was collected from the dig site.
A crew that spent the summer digging dinosaur fossils in Glendive and Makoshika State Park presented a field report of their progress early this week before finishing up the season on Friday.
John Scannella, Ph.D., John R. Horner Curator of Paleontology at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, provided the summary of the work done over the past month by the nine-person dig crew, made up of Montana State University students, graduates and volunteers.