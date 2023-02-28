Aside from his own bills, Sen. Steve Hinebauch has also been involved with or advocating for other lawmakers' bills that he says the people of Glendive have shown some interest in, according to his recent legislative report. Chief among them has been SB 284.

Sponsored by Carl Glimm (R-Kila), SB 284 would require coroners to perform toxicology analysis on anyone who dies by suicide to determine if narcotics on the state's controlled narcotics registry played a role in their death. The bill was recently passed out of the House's public health, welfare and safety committee, which Hinebauch sits on.