Aside from his own bills, Sen. Steve Hinebauch has also been involved with or advocating for other lawmakers' bills that he says the people of Glendive have shown some interest in, according to his recent legislative report. Chief among them has been SB 284.
Sponsored by Carl Glimm (R-Kila), SB 284 would require coroners to perform toxicology analysis on anyone who dies by suicide to determine if narcotics on the state's controlled narcotics registry played a role in their death. The bill was recently passed out of the House's public health, welfare and safety committee, which Hinebauch sits on.
The controlled narcotics registry was created in 2019 and lists everyone who is prescribed certain controlled substances that can be abused.
Mutt Dickson, a physician in Glendive, has been one vocal opponent of that bill. She reached out on local social media pages after the bill was introduced, encouraging others to contact Hinebauch and encourage him to oppose the bill.
As drafted, Dickson believes the bill would change the law so that certain mental health medications would be added to the controlled narcotics registry. She said she feels this would be an overreach of the state government, as many mental health medications cannot be abused or lead to an overdose, and some medications are used to treat issues other than mental health.
"My concern is this could dissuade people from seeking mental healthcare," Dickson said. "I believe the overall goal of the bill is good, but it is 100% misguided."
Hinebauch, however, said he doesn't believe the bill would add mental health medication to the registry, and according to the amended version of the bill that was passed out of committee, it might not.
According to the current version of the bill on the legislature's website, language that would require the reporting of mental health medications was stricken from the bill. The remaining additions add designated employees of the Department of Public Health and Human Services to the list of people who can receive information from the registry and specify that any individuals' information from the registry must be kept confidential.