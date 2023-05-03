A company known for manufacturing ammunition for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as ammunition for civilians, is tentatively scheduled to visit Glendive within the next couple of months as it looks to the community as a prospective location to continue business.
Dawson County Economic Development Council Executive Director Jason Stuart announced to his board of directors in a meeting on Thursday a tip from Montana Department of Commerce’s Business Attraction Office about the company interested in visiting Glendive.
The official name of the company is undisclosed at this time and otherwise referred to as “Project Cannonball,” according to Stuart.
“I can’t go into too much detail; I can’t give the company name (at this time),” he said. “It’s fine to talk about what they do and what the potential is.”
The site the prospective company will scout during their visit, Stuart noted, is known as the Northern improvement property, a 40-acre section of land on the eastern side of Highway 16 across from Badlands Truck Sales.
“It’s outside the floodplain and it has a 120-car rail spur on it and that is what they are coming to look at,” Stuart said. “I’m excited about trying to get somebody in out there.”
In five years since Stuart took the position of executive director for the DCEDC, he noted Project Cannonball will mark the first time he has had a company “bite” and express interest in exploring establishing an operation in Glendive through the Business Attraction Office.
“This is the first time that we’ve had one really bite and really say they want to come look at it,” he said.
In his presentation to the board about the anonymous company and the site they intend to look at, he believes it could potentially prove appealing.
“When you really look at what’s available out there, the right company could come in and they could set up one (heck) of a facility and one (heck) of an operation,” Stuart said. “I think we would be heroes for a while if we got that one in.”
He added he is hopeful that Glendive will become a new site for the prospective company and is looking forward to their visit some time following Memorial Day on May 29.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to make a good presentation to them and that they’ll at least have a little more interest after their visit,” he said.
In other business before the board:
• Stuart noted a special meeting of the DCEDC would likely get scheduled for some time in May due to failure to convene a quorum in order to vote on action items.
• Stuart provided brief updates on planning efforts for both Celebrate Glendive in June and NorsktOberfest in September.
• The DCEDC has raised its annual goal of $20,000 in member investments.
• The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will host a meeting in Glendive on May 25 regarding a $25,000 grant it received recently.
A time for the meeting has not been established at this time.
• Matt Hull and Spencer Johnson gave a presentation about a local needs assessment they are conducting as required by reporting requirements for the Perkins Grant used to fund career and technical education programs at Dawson County High School and Dawson Community College.