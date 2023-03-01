A position created within the City of Glendive’s Public Works Department last year is a resounding success as it has led to significant cost savings, as well as a better position to plan scheduled and routine maintenance.
In September of last year, Public Works Director Frank Ceane proposed the creation of what is officially known as the Treatment Facilities Maintenance Supervisor. He hired someone to the position in January.
The primary purpose of the position is to take care of any mechanical, electrical and all other maintenance needs at both the Water Treatment Plant and Water Resource and Recovery Facility.
In an interview on Thursday, Ceane noted that he believed the creation of the position would eventually lead to cost savings for the City of Glendive.
“Basically, we’re just trying to look at ways to save costs,” he said.
In the past, Ceane noted he would have to hire contractors — be it locally or from out of town — to do repairs and maintenance, which at times proves cost prohibitive.
“Being in Glendive, we always have a hard time getting contractors here to fix things, and the cost of that is just as high,” Ceane said. “Now, we’re not paying ... contractors to come in and do work that we can do ourselves.”
Instead, Ceane can mobilize his own employee whenever necessary, as well as schedule routine maintenance that he can order parts and supplies for in advance at a much lower cost.
“We’re planning ahead on projects and buying the parts and doing the work ourselves and saving a lot of money,” he noted.
As an example, Ceane explained one of the facilities had a bearing and lug joint go out on a solids contact unit (SCU) and a quote he received for a repair came in at about $27,000.
With the new position, however, he was able to have the repair complete for about $500 after ordering the correct parts.
Although the WTP and WRRF are both relatively new facilities, Ceane noted it is important to him to conduct timely maintenance in order to avoid damage and emergency issues in the future.
“It’s great that we have this stuff, but it’s also our duty to maintain and keep them operating as smoothly and as efficiently as we possibly can,” he said.
With an employee dedicated to such maintenance and repairs, they are also responsible for keeping an updated record of when parts will need replaced based on their previous life cycles.
“We can tell when a pump is starting to make some different noises, has a different heat signature; we can tell if something’s going wrong with it and then we can have the (right parts) sitting there and prepare and plan for repair and be proactive instead of reactive,” Ceane said. “Now the repair is done on our schedule.”
Ceane recognizes unexpected issues are likely to occur, however, the more he and his employees can anticipate maintenance and repairs, the quicker they can address the issues when they do arise.
“Having someone that is very knowledgeable about the operation and all of that; that can take the lead on projects like that, it just makes everything run that much better and efficiently,” he said.